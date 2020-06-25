NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deliverable, a free downloadable mobile application, is a brilliant, innovative, and revolutionary app that will get one's items, games, books, cleaning supplies, exercise equipment, and even groceries, delivered to one's door within the same business day. At any moment, one can track and communicate with their expert driver. In comparison to other food-based delivery mobile applications, Deliverable provides a refreshing and holistic approach to same-day delivery
Deliverable is aware that delivery services have been rendered essential service in the aftermath of COVID-19, which is why the app may come in handy. Consumers agree that their lifestyles have changed due to the pandemic's stay-at-home ordinances, and research indicates that habits are not likely to change, even for the purchase of groceries. A recent poll demonstrates the purchase of groceries online has nearly doubled from last year, with a 42% increase in May 2020. Besides, the buy online and pick up in-store feature has surged a whopping 248% increase by the end of May 2020. However, what if someone else could pick up one's order, one's groceries, for instance, so one doesn't have to go to the store in the brutal heat of the post-pandemic summer? How can this be possible? Well, the app provides a special feature, one can upload one's specific order number or particular barcode, so a delivery driver can pick the order up, and deliver the item within the same business day, for a nominal fee.
One can follow other's profiles, so one can see what current items are trending in one's area, and what items are being delivered in one's area. For example, if someone purchases a new outdoor patio set for a cool reduced price of $100, the delivery will be featured on the mobile app as "trending," so one can see great deals at local markets and stores. Perhaps, one would like a new patio set delivered as well? Through seamless and easy transactions, Deliverable plans on delivering thousands of items per month to consumers. If one is interested in becoming a driver for Deliverable, please check out their site at deliverableapp.com. Currently, Deliverable is seeking new drivers in New York and Connecticut, so apply as soon as possible.
