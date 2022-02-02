MADISON, Wis., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DeliverHealth, a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for hospitals, health systems and group practices, announced today that it is rated as a top performer in a new KLAS report on EHR "Go-Live Support," with solution value, quality of staff, execution, and overall satisfaction earning some of its highest customer scores.
DeliverHealth finished with an overall score of 92.5 out of 100, an over 6 percentage-point improvement over last year's score of 86.4.
Additionally, 83% of providers surveyed, compared to 33% last year, said they were "highly satisfied" with DeliverHealth, and 100% said DeliverHealth's EHR activation services "exceeds expectations" and that they would purchase DeliverHealth EHR activation again. See the KLAS report here.
Mac Boyter, Research Director, KLAS Research, said, "Of the clients we spoke with for our report on DeliverHealth's Gemini Digital front door solution, 100% of the respondents when asked about their overall customer satisfaction reported being "highly satisfied." They also reported A+ metrics on all key performance indicators like supporting integration goals, and executive involvement."
KLAS performs extensive research through interviews with healthcare providers on key solutions and services in the HIT industry. KLAS then compiles the data to share findings and trends with provider organizations and vendors anonymously.
"Over the last year, DeliverHealth has doubled down on our EHR Realization services, spring-boarding from our Nuance roots, and we recognize that now more than ever that the complexities of healthcare are creating a demand for simplicity," said Michael Clark, CEO of DeliverHealth. "Our history and background is in knowing and understanding how healthcare is delivered and how technology works inside the EHR, helping our customers achieve that simplicity."
DeliverHealth's EHR Realization services empower providers for a smooth transition and quick return to operations after a go-live, maximizing the value from their EHR investment. DeliverHealth's Services offerings further support health systems with the expert personnel and technology they need to boost EHR performance, simplify staff workflow, maximize productivity, improve employee satisfaction, and get mission-critical projects completed on time.
Customers reported that DeliverHealth got high marks when it came to executing the implementation, getting their "money's worth," strategic ability, and executive involvement. Customers also ranked DeliverHealth high in the KLAS category of "avoids nickel-and-diming."
DeliverHealth has implemented hundreds of EHR go-lives and customizes its offerings to fit the needs of each customer, regardless of the technology being implemented. "Our leadership, training, and support experts are ready to provide the best solutions and services the industry has to offer," Clark said. "With our staff, methodology, and tools, DeliverHealth has the experience to organize, schedule, and manage any size go-live, and make working with today's technology as simple and effective as possible."
