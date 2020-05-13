NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- delivery.com, a leading destination for online ordering today announced that Food Of Your Mood has joined the delivery.com network. Food Of Your Mood is the first delivery.com market operating in Tennessee and grows the delivery.com presence in Kentucky. Food Of Your Mood, which originated in Cookeville, TN, also serves the Elizabethtown, KY, Bardstown, KY, and Campbellsville, KY areas. The current Food Of Your Mood management and teams are remaining local to leverage their roots and take a local first approach to expanding online ordering and delivery services in their area. Food Of Your Mood is now available exclusively through the delivery.com website and app. The announcement with Food Of Your Mood is part of a rapid series of acquisitions and partnerships and comes only weeks after delivery.com announced that Texas ToGo, TuYu Delivery and Pueblo ToGo, located throughout Texas, New Mexico and Colorado, also joined their network.
Customers who live in the regions served can continue to order from their favorite local restaurants for delivery or pickup, and can now access the delivery.com suite of offerings:
- Best-in-class technology and mobile apps: consumers can experience a frictionless, easy-to-use platform to order from their favorite neighborhood restaurants.
- Order tracking: After placing their order, customers receive a link designed for tracking the progress of their order and stay up-to-date on its ETA.
- Delivery Points: The popular loyalty program from delivery.com that allows customers to earn free food and other rewards.
- delivery.com Office: Corporate clients can order catering, set up individual ordering for their teams, or use the Group Order feature.
"We built our business on the premise of providing the best price point possible, fast deliveries, and providing the highest level of service to our customers and to our partner restaurants. Joining the delivery.com family will allow us to continue doing just that while bringing huge improvements to the consumer, merchant, and driver side of the platform" said Patrick Ely, Owner of Food Of Your Mood. "We are here in your community supporting our local businesses and our local organizations. We feel confident that when you give us a chance you will always be satisfied with our service and our support."
Since being founded in 2017, Food Of Your Mood has delivered over 200,000 orders and is bringing 200 new restaurants to the delivery.com platform including major brands like Firehouse Subs, and local favorites like Char Steak Lounge and Taiko Sushi in Cookeville, TN.
"delivery.com has always been committed to finding ways to drive business for local restaurants around the country. We're proud to bring on partners who are equally committed to 'local first'," said Jed Kleckner, CEO of delivery.com. "Now, more than ever, working with the team at Food Of Your Mood will enable us to serve customers and bring business to neighborhood restaurants."
With the addition of Food Of Your Mood, delivery.com expands its presence to Tennessee and further extends its presence in Kentucky while continuing to grow nationwide. Food Of Your Mood plans to roll out a full set of delivery.com services in their markets, including Group Orders and delivery.com Office ordering features, as well as expanding beyond food delivery. For a limited time, Food Of Your Mood is offering their customers $10 off orders of $15 or more to first-time users of delivery.com with the code ORDERNOW (see the website for details).
About delivery.com
delivery.com empowers the neighborhood economy by enabling consumers and corporate customers to order online from their favorite restaurants and other local businesses. More than two and a half million delivery.com customers and delivery.com Office clients explore their communities and order from over 18,000 local businesses in more than 1,800 cities while at home, at work, or on the go. With headquarters in New York and a growing presence across the country, delivery.com makes e-commerce an integral part of local daily life, enabling customers to order, companies to provide, businesses to grow, and neighborhoods to thrive.
