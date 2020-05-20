NEW YORK, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- delivery.com, a leading destination for online ordering today announced that ACK Eats has joined the delivery.com network. ACK Eats, which serves Nantucket, will also be expanding to Martha's Vineyard. The two locations now operate exclusively through the delivery.com website and app. The current ACK Eats management and teams are remaining local to leverage their roots and take a local first approach to expanding online ordering and delivery services in their area. The announcement with ACK Eats is part of a rapid series of acquisitions and partnerships and comes only a week after delivery.com announced that Food of Your Mood, located throughout Kentucky and Tennessee, also joined their network.
Customers who live on or visit the islands served can continue to order from their favorite local restaurants for delivery or pickup, and can now access the delivery.com suite of offerings:
- Best-in-class technology and mobile apps: consumers can experience a frictionless, easy-to-use platform to order from their favorite neighborhood restaurants.
- Order tracking: After placing their order, customers receive a link designed for tracking the progress of their order and stay up-to-date on its ETA.
- Delivery Points: The popular loyalty program from delivery.com that allows customers to earn free food and other rewards.
"We founded ACK Eats because there were no other options to get food delivery on Nantucket," said Liam Bruno, Owner of ACK Eats. "There is a strong sense of loyalty to locally owned small businesses on the islands and we're ready to take that to the next level. We see streamlined operations and better technology as key to any sort of growth in our market."
Since being founded in 2018, ACK Eats was the only food delivery service available on Nantucket. The team provides delivery services to seasonal and year-round residents, to their homes, at the beach or on boats. ACK Eats is bringing new restaurants to the delivery.com platform including Nantucket favorites like 45 Surfside, Pizzeria Gemelle and The Thai House.
"We're proud to bring customers their favorite local places, no matter where they are. The team at ACK Eats is committed to keeping things local, and dedicated to offering a convenient and efficient ordering experience on Nantucket, and on Martha's Vineyard" said Jed Kleckner, CEO of delivery.com.
With the addition of ACK Eats, delivery.com expands its presence to Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard while continuing to grow nationwide. ACK Eats plans to roll out a full set of delivery.com services in their markets, including Group Orders and options for job site and office food delivery. They are also planning to expand into alcohol delivery. For a limited time, ACK Eats is offering their customers $10 off orders of $15 or more when they place their first order on delivery.com with the code ORDERNOW (see the website or app for details).
About delivery.com
delivery.com empowers the neighborhood economy by enabling consumers and corporate customers to order online from their favorite restaurants and other local businesses. More than two and a half million delivery.com customers and delivery.com Office clients explore their communities and order from over 18,000 local businesses in more than 1,800 cities while at home, at work, or on the go. With headquarters in New York and a growing presence across the country, delivery.com makes e-commerce an integral part of local daily life, enabling customers to order, companies to provide, businesses to grow, and neighborhoods to thrive.
