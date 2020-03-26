SAN JOSE, Calif., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Versa Networks, the leader in Secure SD-WAN, today announced that it has been listed as the leading Secure SD-WAN vendor, according to an industry report published this month by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries.
Dell'Oro Group's inaugural SD-WAN market share, published in the 4Q19 Router & Carrier Ethernet Switch Report, ranked Versa as the number three overall SD-WAN vendor, based on 2019 worldwide revenue, making Versa the top pure-play and Secure SD-WAN vendor. The report also revealed that worldwide SD-WAN market grew 64 percent and surpassed the $1 billion level in 2019, and the five leading vendors, including Versa, accounted for a combined revenue share of almost 60 percent in 2019.
"SD-WAN had a breakout year in 2019," said Shin Umeda, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "The market moved beyond the early adopter phase, and we observed that vendors with larger installed bases gained the critical mass needed for sustained revenue growth. And we predict the demand for SD-WAN technologies will increase significantly over the next 5 years."
"Versa experienced rapid growth and momentum in the SD-WAN market in 2019 during which we announced 200,000+ software licenses sold, 1,000+ new customers globally, and growth to 100+ Service Provider partners," said Kelly Ahuja, Versa Networks CEO. "As the Dell'Oro results reveal, long gone are the days when bolted-on elementary SD-WAN functionality will suffice. Enterprises and Service Providers alike are adopting mature SD-WAN architectures which deliver the additional required networking capabilities, such as security, routing, analytics and scalability. With almost a quarter under our belts in 2020, we see continued expansion at a growth rate surpassing our results in 2019."
Versa is the leader in Secure SD-WAN, uniquely combining full-featured SD-WAN, comprehensive integrated security, scalable advanced routing, genuine multi-tenancy, and sophisticated analytics to meet WAN Edge requirements for small to very large enterprises, as well as Service Providers. Versa enables secure, scalable, and reliable enterprise-wide networking, increasing multi-cloud application performance and dramatically driving down costs (CapEx and OpEx). Versa Secure SD-WAN is available on-premises, hosted through Service Providers, cloud-delivered, and via the Versa Titan service for Lean IT.
The Dell'Oro Group Router & Carrier Ethernet Switch Quarterly Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the Service Provider Core and Edge Router, Carrier Ethernet Switch, and Enterprise Router markets for future, current, and historical time periods. The report includes qualitative analysis and detailed statistics for manufacture revenue by regions, customer types, and use cases, average selling prices, and unit and port shipments.
About Dell'Oro Group
Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. The firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.
About Versa Networks
Versa Networks, the leader in Secure SD-WAN, combines full-featured SD-WAN, complete integrated security, advanced scalable routing, genuine multi-tenancy, and sophisticated analytics to meet WAN Edge requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers. Versa Secure SD-WAN is available on-premises, hosted through Versa-powered Service Providers, cloud-delivered, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for Lean IT. The company has transacted hundreds of thousands of software licenses globally through its global Service Providers, partners, and enterprises. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures and Liberty Global Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.
Versa Networks and Versa Titan are or may be registered trademarks of Versa Networks, Inc. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.
