  • Best third quarter in Dell Technologies history, driven by robust demand, durable competitive advantages and strong execution
  • Record third quarter revenue of $28.4 billion, up 21%
  • Third quarter diluted earnings per share of $4.87, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.37

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) announces record financial results for its fiscal 2022 third quarter. The company generated record revenue of $28.4 billion, up 21%, driven by growth in all business units, customer segments and geographies, as well as broad strength across commercial PCs, servers and storage. Operating income was a third quarter record of $1.3 billion, a 19% increase over the same period the prior year, and non-GAAP operating income was a third quarter record of $2.9 billion, up 5%. Net income was $3.9 billion, non-GAAP net income was $2.0 billion and adjusted EBITDA was $3.4 billion. Net cash from operating activities was $3.3 billion. Diluted earnings per share was $4.87, up 351% and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $2.37, up 17%.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results



Three Months Ended







Nine Months Ended







October 29,

2021



October 30,

2020



Change



October 29,

2021



October 30,

2020



Change



(in millions, except per share amounts and percentages; unaudited)

Total net revenue

$

28,394





$

23,482





21%



$

79,003





$

68,112





16%

Operating income

$

1,349





$

1,129





19%



$

4,096





$

2,967





38%

Net income

$

3,888





$

881





341%



$

5,706





$

2,162





164%

Earnings per share - diluted

$

4.87





$

1.08





351%



$

7.08





$

2.64





168%

























Non-GAAP net revenue

$

28,405





$

23,521





21%



$

79,037





$

68,241





16%

Non-GAAP operating income

$

2,868





$

2,725





5%



$

8,393





$

7,504





12%

Non-GAAP net income

$

2,015





$

1,711





18%



$

5,745





$

4,475





28%

Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,410





$

3,231





6%



$

9,976





$

8,938





12%

Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted

$

2.37





$

2.03





17%



$

6.75





$

5.28





28%

Information about Dell Technologies' use of non-GAAP financial information is provided under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. All comparisons in this press release are year-over-year unless otherwise noted.

Dell Technologies ended the quarter with remaining performance obligations of $47 billion, up 26%, deferred revenue of $31 billion, and cash and investments of $24.2 billion. The company has paid down a total of $15.9 billion of debt year-to-date and received an Investment Grade corporate family rating from all three of the major credit rating agencies.

Operating Segments Summary

Client Solutions Group revenue for the third quarter was up 35% to a record $16.5 billion. Operating income was a third quarter record of $1.1 billion, up 14%, and 6.9% of Client Solutions Group revenue. Commercial revenue was a record $12.3 billion, up an unprecedented 40%, and consumer revenue was also a record $4.3 billion, up 21%.

Key highlights:

  • Continued growth in high-value segments, including commercial PCs, high-end consumer and gaming – which will drive long-term profitable share gains.
  • Achieved highest year-over-year PC share gain in Dell's history for calendar third quarter, with shipments up 26.6% and global PC share up 3.0 points to 17.4%.1 
  • Announced new Latitude Rugged notebooks – including the industry's smallest 5G-capable 13" fully-rugged laptop.
  • Timed to the 25th anniversary of Alienware – released the redesigned Alienware Aurora, the pinnacle of gaming desktop experiences. With a special focus on airflow and thermals, the open-air design provides better accessibility and improved performance – enriching the gaming experience in every possible way.

Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue for the third quarter was $8.4 billion, up 5% and the third consecutive quarter of positive year-over-year revenue growth, as customers accelerate IT investments. Storage revenue was $3.9 billion, up 1%. Servers and networking revenue was $4.5 billion, up 9% for a fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Operating income was $892 million or approximately 10.6% of Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue. Customer investments in IT infrastructure and digital transformation will continue to drive strong demand for compute and storage and create future growth opportunities for new innovations in multi-cloud, telecom and 5G.

Key highlights: 

  • Introduced updates to the network-attached storage (NAS) portfolio, including new Dell EMC PowerScale systems and software enhancements, all focused on providing customers with the flexible and secure consumption and management of unstructured data.
  • Launched the industry's first end-to-end NVMe/TCP solution, featuring SmartFabric Storage Software, which provides the intelligence for automated storage connectivity at scale.
  • Announced edge innovations across the portfolio to help organizations simplify deployments and capture more value from data generated and processed outside the traditional data center and public cloud.
  • Introduced new telecom software, solutions and services to help communications service providers (CSPs) accelerate their open, cloud-native network deployments and create new revenue opportunities at the edge.
  • Announced APEX Cloud Services with VMware Cloud, which gives organizations the ability to move workloads across multiple cloud environments and scale resources quickly with predictable pricing and transparent costs.

VMware revenue was $3.2 billion for the third quarter, up 10% driven by broad-based strength across a diverse product portfolio. Operating income for the quarter was $837 million, or 26.3% of VMware revenue.

Executive quotes:

  • "We continue to deliver strong results, with more than $13 billion in cash flow from operations on a trailing-twelve-month basis," said Tom Sweet, chief financial officer, Dell Technologies. "The digital trends are tailwinds for our business, and along with our strategy and financial flexibility, lead us to be optimistic about our long-term growth prospects."

     
  • "Technology is more essential today than ever before, and we are clearly winning in our core, keeping us at the center of customers' IT and digital agendas," said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and co-chief operating officer, Dell Technologies. "Our product, global operations and sales teams did an outstanding job this quarter as we shipped a record number of products and delivered record revenue of $28.4 billion." 

     
  • "We're three quarters into what will prove to be a historic year for Dell, and we are just beginning to write the next chapter of the Dell Technologies story," said Chuck Whitten, co-chief operating officer, Dell Technologies. "We are uniquely positioned in the data era, with durable advantages and market-leading positions. Our strategy is focused on growing our core business and in adjacent multi-billion-dollar markets including multi-cloud, edge, telecom and as-a-Service."

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.

1.    IDC WW Quarterly Personal Computing Device (PCD) Tracker CY21Q3.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release presents information about Dell Technologies' non-GAAP net revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to non-controlling interests, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic, non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided in the attached tables for each of the fiscal periods indicated.

Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release that relate to future results and events are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and are based on Dell Technologies' current expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by such forward-looking words as "anticipate," "believe," "confidence," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "project," "possible," "potential," "should," "will" and "would," or similar words or expressions that refer to future events or outcomes.

Dell Technologies' results or events in future periods could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements because of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that include, but are not limited to, the following: risks and uncertainties relating to our spin-off of VMware, Inc., including the potential effects on our business of the transaction; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; competitive pressures; Dell Technologies' reliance on third-party suppliers for products and components, including reliance on single-source or limited-source suppliers; Dell Technologies' ability to achieve favorable pricing from its vendors; adverse global economic conditions and instability in financial markets; Dell Technologies' execution of its growth, business and acquisition strategies; the success of Dell Technologies' cost efficiency measures; Dell Technologies' ability to manage solutions and products and services transitions in an effective manner; Dell Technologies' ability to deliver high-quality products, software, and services; cyber attacks or other data security incidents; Dell Technologies' foreign operations and ability to generate substantial non-U.S. net revenue; Dell Technologies' product, services, customer, and geographic sales mix, and seasonal sales trends; the performance of Dell Technologies' sales channel partners; access to the capital markets by Dell Technologies or its customers; material impairment of the value of goodwill or intangible assets; weak economic conditions and the effect of additional regulation on Dell Technologies' financial services activities; counterparty default risks; the loss by Dell Technologies of any contracts for ISG services and solutions and its ability to perform such contracts at their estimated costs; loss by Dell Technologies of government contracts; Dell Technologies' ability to develop and protect its proprietary intellectual property or obtain licenses to intellectual property developed by others on commercially reasonable and competitive terms; disruptions in Dell Technologies' infrastructure; Dell Technologies' ability to hedge effectively its exposure to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates; expiration of tax holidays or favorable tax rate structures, or unfavorable outcomes in tax audits and other tax compliance matters; impairment of portfolio investments; unfavorable results of legal proceedings; compliance requirements of changing environmental and safety laws or other laws; the effect of armed hostilities, terrorism, natural disasters, and public health issues; Dell Technologies' dependence on the services of Michael Dell and key employees; and Dell Technologies' level of indebtedness.

This list of risks, uncertainties, and other factors is not complete. Dell Technologies discusses some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect Dell Technologies' business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in its reports filed with the SEC, including Dell Technologies' annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2021, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. These filings are available for review through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any or all forward-looking statements Dell Technologies makes may turn out to be wrong and can be affected by inaccurate assumptions Dell Technologies might make or by known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those identified in this press release. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this press release, which speak only as of its date. Dell Technologies does not undertake to update, and expressly disclaims any duty to update, its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of circumstances or events that arise after the date they are made, new information, or otherwise.

 

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Related Financial Highlights

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited)





Three Months Ended







Nine Months Ended







October 29,

2021



October 30,

2020



Change



October 29,

2021



October 30,

2020



Change

Net revenue:























Products

$

21,540



$

17,352



24%



$

58,968





$

50,127





18%

Services

6,854



6,130



12%



20,035





17,985





11%

Total net revenue

28,394



23,482



21%



79,003





68,112





16%

Cost of net revenue:























Products

17,552



13,789



27%



47,137





39,923





18%

Services

2,783



2,432



14%



8,164





6,919





18%

Total cost of net revenue

20,335



16,221



25%



55,301





46,842





18%

Gross margin

8,059



7,261



11%



23,702





21,270





11%

Operating expenses:























Selling, general, and administrative

5,293



4,772



11%



15,398





14,419





7%

Research and development

1,417



1,360



4%



4,208





3,884





8%

Total operating expenses

6,710



6,132



9%



19,606





18,303





7%

Operating income

1,349



1,129



19%



4,096





2,967





38%

Interest and other, net

3,436



273



NM



2,689





(929)





389%

Income before income taxes

4,785



1,402



241%



6,785





2,038





233%

Income tax expense (benefit)

897



521



72%



1,079





(124)





970%

Net income

3,888



881



341%



5,706





2,162





164%

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

45



49



(8)%



145





139





4%

Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc.

$

3,843



$

832



362%



$

5,561





$

2,023





175%

























Percentage of Total Net Revenue:





















Gross margin

28

%



31

%







30

%



31

%





Selling, general, and administrative

19

%



20

%







19

%



21

%





Research and development

5

%



6

%







5

%



6

%





Operating expenses

24

%



26

%







25

%



27

%





Operating income

5

%



5

%







5

%



4

%





Income before income taxes

17

%



6

%







9

%



3

%





Net income

14

%



4

%







7

%



3

%





Income tax rate

18.7

%



37.2

%







15.9

%



-6.1

%













































Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.

 

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in millions; unaudited)





October 29, 2021



January 29, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

22,406





$

14,201



Accounts receivable, net

14,177





12,788



Short-term financing receivables, net

4,970





5,155



Inventories, net

5,442





3,402



Other current assets

10,184





8,021



Total current assets

57,179





43,567



Property, plant, and equipment, net

6,925





6,431



Long-term investments

1,827





1,624



Long-term financing receivables, net

5,270





5,339



Goodwill

40,701





40,829



Intangible assets, net

12,319





14,429



Other non-current assets

11,456





11,196



Total assets

$

135,677





$

123,415



LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE SHARES, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:







Short-term debt

$

16,280





$

6,362



Accounts payable

26,772





21,696



Accrued and other

10,081





9,549



Short-term deferred revenue

16,569





16,525



Total current liabilities

69,702





54,132



Long-term debt

31,699





41,622



Long-term deferred revenue

14,885





14,276



Other non-current liabilities

5,197





5,360



Total liabilities

121,483





115,390



Redeemable shares





472



Stockholders' equity:







Total Dell Technologies Inc. stockholders' equity

8,954





2,479



Non-controlling interests

5,240





5,074



Total stockholders' equity

14,194





7,553



Total liabilities, redeemable shares, and stockholders' equity

$

135,677





$

123,415



 

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in millions; unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



October 29,

2021



October 30,

2020



October 29,

2021



October 30,

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$

3,888





$

881





$

5,706





$

2,162



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(637)





2,113





1,508





3,368



Change in cash from operating activities

3,251





2,994





7,214





5,530



Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of investments

(50)





(122)





(320)





(296)



Maturities and sales of investments

119





27





454





98



Capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs

(799)





(480)





(2,056)





(1,584)



Acquisition of businesses and assets, net





(71)





(16)





(405)



Divestitures of businesses and assets, net

3,957





2,067





3,957





2,187



Other

14





14





34





26



Change in cash from investing activities

3,241





1,435





2,053





26



Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from the issuance of common stock

140





168





326





389



Repurchases of parent common stock (a)

(18)









(35)





(240)



Repurchases of subsidiary common stock (a)

(196)





(299)





(1,174)





(890)



Proceeds from debt

9,102





2,925





13,037





14,772



Repayments of debt

(4,646)





(7,024)





(13,069)





(17,244)



Other

(99)





(80)





(113)





(270)



Change in cash from financing activities

4,283





(4,310)





(1,028)





(3,483)



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(33)





(15)





(54)





(67)



Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

10,742





104





8,185





2,006



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period

12,627





12,053





15,184





10,151



Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period

$

23,369





$

12,157





$

23,369





$

12,157



_________________

(a)

Common stock repurchases are inclusive of employee tax withholding on stock-based compensation.

 

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Segment Information

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued on next page)





Three Months Ended







Nine Months Ended







October 29,

2021



October 30,

2020



Change



October 29,

2021



October 30,

2020



Change

Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG):





Net Revenue:



























Servers and networking

$

4,533





$

4,164





9

%



$

13,104





$

12,118





8

%

Storage

3,895





3,860





1

%



11,667





11,682





%

Total ISG net revenue

$

8,428





$

8,024





5

%



$

24,771





$

23,800





4

%





























Operating Income:



























ISG operating income

$

892





$

882





1

%



$

2,650





$

2,587





2

%

% of ISG net revenue

11

%



11

%









11

%



11

%







% of total reportable segment operating income

31

%



32

%









32

%



35

%



































Client Solutions Group (CSG):





Net Revenue:



























Commercial

$

12,292





$

8,783





40

%



$

32,668





$

25,456





28

%

Consumer

4,254





3,503





21

%



11,446





9,137





25

%

Total CSG net revenue

$

16,546





$

12,286





35

%



$

44,114





$

34,593





28

%





























Operating Income:



























CSG operating income

$

1,147





$

1,002





14

%



$

3,232





$

2,309





40

%

% of CSG net revenue

7

%



8

%









7

%



7

%







% of total reportable segment operating income

40

%



37

%









38

%



31

%



































VMware:





Net Revenue:



























Total VMware net revenue

$

3,178





$

2,893





10

%



$

9,317





$

8,556





9

%





























Operating Income:



























VMware operating income

$

837





$

837





%



$

2,527





$

2,504





1

%

% of VMware net revenue

26

%



29

%









27

%



29

%







% of total reportable segment operating income

29

%



31

%









30

%



34

%













Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.





 

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Segment Information

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



October 29,

2021



October 30,

2020



October 29, 2

021



October 30,

2020

Reconciliation to consolidated net revenue:













Reportable segment net revenue

$

28,152





$

23,203





$

78,202





$

66,949



Other businesses (a)

251





314





829





1,288



Unallocated transactions (b)

2





4





6





4



Impact of purchase accounting (c)

(11)





(39)





(34)





(129)



Total consolidated net revenue

$

28,394





$

23,482





$

79,003





$

68,112



















Reconciliation to consolidated operating income:















Reportable segment operating income

$

2,876





$

2,721





$

8,409





$

7,400



Other businesses (a)

(9)





3





(17)





105



Unallocated transactions (b)

1





1





1





(1)



Impact of purchase accounting (c)

(17)





(49)





(62)





(165)



Amortization of intangibles

(694)





(845)





(2,114)





(2,547)



Transaction-related expenses (d)

(311)





(52)





(422)





(211)



Stock-based compensation expense (e)

(472)





(436)





(1,406)





(1,219)



Other corporate expenses (f)

(25)





(214)





(293)





(395)



Total consolidated operating income

$

1,349





$

1,129





$

4,096





$

2,967



_________________

(a)

Secureworks and Virtustream constitute Other businesses and do not meet the requirements for a reportable segment, either individually or collectively. The results of Other businesses are not material to the Company's overall results. On September 1, 2020, the Company completed the sale of RSA Security. On October 1, 2021, the Company completed the sale of Boomi. Prior to the divestitures, the results of Boomi and RSA Security were included within Other businesses.

(b)

Unallocated transactions includes other corporate items that are not allocated to Dell Technologies' reportable segments.

(c)

Impact of purchase accounting includes non-cash purchase accounting adjustments that are primarily related to the EMC merger transaction.

(d)

Transaction-related expenses includes acquisition, integration, and divestiture related costs.

(e)

Stock-based compensation expense consists of equity awards granted based on the estimated fair value of those awards at grant date.

(f)

Other corporate expenses includes impairment charges, severance, facilities action, and other costs.

 

SUPPLEMENTAL SELECTED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

These tables present information about the Company's non-GAAP net revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income attributable to non-controlling interests, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic, non-GAAP net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic, non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as a supplement to the results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). A detailed discussion of Dell Technologies' reasons for including these non-GAAP financial measures, the limitations associated with these measures, the items excluded from these measures, and our reason for excluding those items are presented in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations — Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. Dell Technologies encourages investors to review the non-GAAP discussion in these reports in conjunction with the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in millions, except per share amounts and percentages; unaudited)





Three Months Ended







Nine Months Ended







October 29,

2021



October 30,

2020



Change



October 29,

2021



October 30,

2020



Change

Non-GAAP net revenue

$

28,405





$

23,521





21

%



$

79,037





$

68,241





16

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

$

8,410





$

7,771





8

%



$

24,770





$

22,722





9

%

% of non-GAAP net revenue

30

%



33

%









31

%



33

%







Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

5,542





$

5,046





10

%



$

16,377





$

15,218





8

%

% of non-GAAP net revenue

20

%



21

%









21

%



22

%







Non-GAAP operating income

$

2,868





$

2,725





5

%



$

8,393





$

7,504





12

%

% of non-GAAP net revenue

10

%



12

%









11

%



11

%







Non-GAAP net income

$

2,015





$

1,711





18

%



$

5,745





$

4,475





28

%

% of non-GAAP net revenue

7

%



7

%









7

%



7

%







Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,410





$

3,231





6

%



$

9,976





$

8,938





12

%

% of non-GAAP net revenue

12

%



14

%









13

%



13

%







Non-GAAP earnings per share - diluted

$

2.37





$

2.03





17

%



$

6.75





$

5.28





28

%













































Amounts are based on underlying data and may not visually foot due to rounding.





 

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued on next page)





Three Months Ended







Nine Months Ended







October 29,

2021



October 30,

2020



Change



October 29,

2021



October 30,

2020



Change

Net revenue

$

28,394





$

23,482





21%



$

79,003





$

68,112





16%

Non-GAAP adjustments:























Impact of purchase accounting

11





39









34





129







Non-GAAP net revenue

$

28,405





$

23,521





21%



$

79,037





$

68,241





16%

























Gross margin

$

8,059





$

7,261





11%



$

23,702





$

21,270





11%

Non-GAAP adjustments:























Amortization of intangibles

275





375









826





1,122







Impact of purchase accounting

12





40









37





134







Transaction-related expenses























Stock-based compensation expense

62





51









183





141







Other corporate expenses

2





44









22





55







Non-GAAP gross margin

$

8,410





$

7,771





8%



$

24,770





$

22,722





9%

























Operating expenses

$

6,710





$

6,132





9%



$

19,606





$

18,303





7%

Non-GAAP adjustments:























Amortization of intangibles

(419)





(470)









(1,288)





(1,425)







Impact of purchase accounting

(5)





(9)









(25)





(31)







Transaction-related expenses

(311)





(52)









(422)





(211)







Stock-based compensation expense

(410)





(385)









(1,223)





(1,078)







Other corporate expenses

(23)





(170)









(271)





(340)







Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

5,542





$

5,046





10%



$

16,377





$

15,218





8%

























Operating income

$

1,349





$

1,129





19%



$

4,096





$

2,967





38%

Non-GAAP adjustments:























Amortization of intangibles

694





845









2,114





2,547







Impact of purchase accounting

17





49









62





165







Transaction-related expenses

311





52









422





211







Stock-based compensation expense

472





436









1,406





1,219







Other corporate expenses

25





214









293





395







Non-GAAP operating income

$

2,868





$

2,725





5%



$

8,393





$

7,504





12%

 

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in millions, except percentages; unaudited; continued)





Three Months Ended







Nine Months Ended







October 29,

2021



October 30,

2020



Change



October 29,

2021



October 30,

2020



Change

Net income

$

3,888





$

881





341%



$

5,706





$

2,162





164%

Non-GAAP adjustments:























Amortization of intangibles

694





845









2,114





2,547







Impact of purchase accounting

17





49









62





165







Transaction-related expenses

(3,607)





(286)









(3,508)





(247)







Stock-based compensation expense

472





436









1,406





1,219







Other corporate expenses

25





106









293





287







Fair value adjustments on equity investments

(27)





(489)









(352)





(591)







Aggregate adjustment for income taxes

553





169









24





(1,067)







Non-GAAP net income

$

2,015





$

1,711





18%



$

5,745





$

4,475





28%

























Net income

$

3,888





$

881





341%



$

5,706





$

2,162





164%

Adjustments:























Interest and other, net

(3,436)





(273)









(2,689)





929







Income tax expense (benefit)

897





521









1,079





(124)







Depreciation and amortization

1,242





1,361









3,721





4,017







EBITDA

$

2,591





$

2,490





4%



$

7,817





$

6,984





12%

























EBITDA

$

2,591





$

2,490





4%



$

7,817





$

6,984





12%

Adjustments:























Stock-based compensation expense

472





436









1,406





1,219







Impact of purchase accounting

11





39









38





129







Transaction-related expenses

311





52









422





211







Other corporate expenses

25





214









293





395







Adjusted EBITDA

$

3,410





$

3,231





6%



$

9,976





$

8,938





12%

 

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the Three Months Ended October 29, 2021

(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)





GAAP



Amortization of

intangibles



Impact of

purchase

accounting



Transaction-

related

expenses



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Other

corporate

expenses



Fair value

adjustments

on equity

investments



Aggregate

adjustment

for income

taxes



Non-GAAP

Net income

$

3,888





694





17





(3,607)





472





25





(27)





553





$

2,015



Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (a)

45





54





1





15





52









(2)





(22)





143



Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic

3,843





640





16





(3,622)





420





25





(25)





575





1,872



Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. (b)

(2)

































(3)



Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted

$

3,841

































$

1,869







































Earnings per share - basic

$

5.02

































$

2.44



Earnings per share - diluted

$

4.87

































$

2.37







































Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic

766

































766



Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted

788

































788



_________________

(a)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests is calculated by multiplying the minority interest percentage of VMware, Inc. and SecureWorks Corp. by their respective non-GAAP net income adjustments for the period presented.

(b)

Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. represents the impact of VMware, Inc.'s dilutive securities on the diluted earnings per share of Dell Technologies Inc. and is calculated by multiplying the difference between VMware, Inc.'s basic and diluted earnings per share by the number of shares of VMware, Inc. common stock held by Dell Technologies Inc.

 

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the Nine Months Ended October 29, 2021

(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)





GAAP



Amortization of

intangibles



Impact of

purchase

accounting



Transaction-

related

expenses



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Other

corporate

expenses



Fair value

adjustments

on equity

investments



Aggregate

adjustment

for income

taxes



Non-GAAP

Net income

$

5,706





2,114





62





(3,508)





1,406





293





(352)





24





$

5,745



Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (a)

145





162





3





24





162









5





(67)





434



Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic

5,561





1,952





59





(3,532)





1,244





293





(357)





91





5,311



Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. (b)

(7)

































(12)



Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted

$

5,554

































$

5,299







































Earnings per share - basic

$

7.30

































$

6.97



Earnings per share - diluted

$

7.08

































$

6.75







































Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic

762

































762



Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted

785

































785



_________________

(a)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests is calculated by multiplying the minority interest percentage of VMware, Inc. and SecureWorks Corp. by their respective non-GAAP net income adjustments for the period presented.

(b)

Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. represents the impact of VMware, Inc.'s dilutive securities on the diluted earnings per share of Dell Technologies Inc. and is calculated by multiplying the difference between VMware, Inc.'s basic and diluted earnings per share by the number of shares of VMware, Inc. common stock held by Dell Technologies Inc.

 

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the Three Months Ended October 30, 2020

(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)





GAAP



Amortization of

intangibles



Impact of

purchase

accounting



Transaction-

related

expenses



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Other

corporate

expenses



Fair value

adjustments

on equity

investments



Aggregate

adjustment

for income

taxes



Non-GAAP

Net income

$

881





845





49





(286)





436





106





(489)





169





$

1,711



Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (a)

49





63





3





5





61





9





(34)





(13)





143



Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic

832





782





46





(291)





375





97





(455)





182





1,568



Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. (b)

(3)

































(4)



Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted

$

829

































$

1,564







































Earnings per share - basic

$

1.11

































$

2.10



Earnings per share - diluted

$

1.08

































$

2.03







































Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic

747

































747



Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted

771

































771



_________________

(a)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests is calculated by multiplying the minority interest percentage of VMware, Inc. and SecureWorks Corp. by their respective non-GAAP net income adjustments for the period presented.

(b)

Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. represents the impact of VMware, Inc.'s dilutive securities on the diluted earnings per share of Dell Technologies Inc. and is calculated by multiplying the difference between VMware, Inc.'s basic and diluted earnings per share by the number of shares of VMware, Inc. common stock held by Dell Technologies Inc.

 

DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Reconciliation of Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the Nine Months Ended October 30, 2020

(in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)





GAAP



Amortization of

intangibles



Impact of

purchase

accounting



Transaction-

related

expenses



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Other

corporate

expenses



Fair value

adjustments

on equity

investments



Aggregate

adjustment

for income

taxes



Non-GAAP

Net income

$

2,162





2,547





165





(247)





1,219





287





(591)





(1,067)





$

4,475



Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (a)

139





187





10





20





172





9





(35)





(77)





425



Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - basic

2,023





$

2,360





$

155





$

(267)





$

1,047





$

278





$

(556)





$

(990)





4,050



Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. (b)

(8)

































(13)



Net income attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. - diluted

$

2,015

































$

4,037







































Earnings per share - basic

$

2.73

































$

5.46



Earnings per share - diluted

$

2.64

































$

5.28







































Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic

742

































742



Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted

764

































764











































































_________________

(a)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests is calculated by multiplying the minority interest percentage of VMware, Inc. and SecureWorks Corp. by their respective non-GAAP net income adjustments for the period presented.

(b)

Incremental dilution from VMware, Inc. attributable to Dell Technologies Inc. represents the impact of VMware, Inc.'s dilutive securities on the diluted earnings per share of Dell Technologies Inc. and is calculated by multiplying the difference between VMware, Inc.'s basic and diluted earnings per share by the number of shares of VMware, Inc. common stock held by Dell Technologies Inc.

 

