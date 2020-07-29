REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and Cloud data center IT industries announced today the launch of its new Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) advanced research report (ARR). The first report will be released in August 2020.
"Open RAN adoption is picking momentum and we have adjusted the forecast to reflect a more favorable outlook," said Stefan Pongratz, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "The pace of innovation in the mobile infrastructure industry is developing at impressive speeds. One of the key drivers with the shift from proprietary RAN toward Open RAN is that it should ideally address the competitive landscape and increase the likelihood of a market concentration trend reversal.
"As we evaluate the near-term market opportunity with Open RAN, we need to factor in a wide range of variables, including the timing, radio requirements, RF output power, the regional landscape, geopolitical uncertainty, and expected reliance on the existing network," continued Pongratz.
Dell'Oro Group's Open RAN ARR is an annual report and provides an in-depth analysis of the Open RAN opportunity. The report will address key topics, including:
- What is Virtualized and Open RAN?
- What is the Open RAN vision?
- What are the benefits of using Virtualized and Open RAN?
- What is the market opportunity and forecast for Virtualized and Open RAN?
- Will adoption happen at a faster or slower pace than previous technology shifts?
- What regions will likely be the early adopters?
- What are the key risks with Open RAN and Virtualized RAN?
- What will be the impact on the network and the market?
Dell'Oro Group's Open RAN 5-Year Forecast includes projections for Virtualized RAN and Open RAN by function and RF output power. For more information about the report, please contact us at dgsales@delloro.com.
Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, enterprise networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.