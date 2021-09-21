SALISBURY, Md., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine recently revealed that Delmarva Transport, Inc. is No. 526 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Delmarva Transport, Inc. also ranked No. 17 in the State of Maryland and No. 16 in logistics & transportation. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We're sincerely humbled to be included with this impressive group of companies and honored to showcase the potential for entrepreneurs exploring opportunities on the wonderful Delmarva Peninsula," said John Parks, CEO & Founder. "If we may use our small platform to further promote anything, it's to shine a light on the dedication and personal sacrifice of long-haul truck drivers. It's an extremely demanding profession, often spending a great deal of time away from home & family and our hope is that they receive the recognition & appreciation they deserve."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
More about Delmarva Transport, Inc.
Delmarva Transport, Inc. safely transports tens of millions of pounds of refrigerated & frozen freight around the United States each year with remarkable efficiency. Please visit http://www.DelmarvaTransport.com
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com
