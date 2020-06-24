NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte today announced the launch of the Deloitte AI Institute, a center that focuses on artificial intelligence (AI) research, eminence and applied innovation across industries. The Institute will bring together the brightest minds in the field of AI to apply cutting-edge research to help address a wide spectrum of relevant AI use cases.
"The Deloitte AI Institute is being established to advance the conversation and development of AI for enterprises," said Nitin Mittal, AI co-leader and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Our goal is to blend Deloitte's deep experience in applied AI with a robust network of some of the most intelligent AI minds in the world to challenge the status quo. Through the power of this center, we aim to deliver impactful and game-changing research; and innovation to help our clients lead in the 'Age of With,' a world where humans work side-by-side with machines."
The Institute's network will consist of top industry thought leaders and academic luminaries; start-ups; research and development groups; entrepreneurs; investors; and innovators. This network of specialists and research, combined with Deloitte's depth of applied AI knowledge and understanding of pain points across industries and sectors — whether it is identifying use cases, understanding industry specific ecosystems, scaling from AI proof-of-concepts or securing AI systems — can help organizations transform quickly with AI.
"With our unique experience, investments in AI and work with top organizations, we believe the Deloitte AI Institute can ignite ground-breaking applied AI solutions for enterprises," said Beena Ammanath, executive director of Deloitte AI Institute, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Further, to help enterprises advance with AI, we will aim to help organizations remain distinctively human in a technology-driven world."
In addition, as enterprises continue to navigate the complexity of AI ethics, the Deloitte AI Institute will collaborate with leading ethicists, thought leaders and organizations to raise awareness and provide services.
"In today's world, the benefits of AI enable greater outcomes for organizations than ever before. However, ethical safeguards must be put into place to help protect reputation and future performance," said Irfan Saif, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory principal, Deloitte & Touche LLP and Deloitte AI co-leader. "With AI ethics, the Institute aims to help organizations achieve a positive future by bringing together top stakeholders from all sectors of society to discuss and co-design effective policies and frameworks, such as Deloitte's Trustworthy AI framework, for governing AI."
To learn more about the Deloitte AI Institute and its catalogue of research and articles, such as the bi-annual State of AI in the Enterprise study and Trustworthy AI framework, visit our website.
