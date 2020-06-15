NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today that its been named a global leader by Forrester in Enterprise Insights Service in its recent report, The Forrester Wave: Enterprise Insights Service Providers, Q2 2020. Deloitte received the highest scores possible in 14 criteria, including analytics and AI services, insights-to-execution support, and data service.
In defining the service provider landscape, Forrester "identified four market segments: business services and consultancies; technology service providers; pure-play insights providers; and technology or telecom providers. For this evaluation, we combined the segments into two broad categories: enterprise and specialized insights service providers."
"We're proud to be recognized as a leader, and, in our opinion, for Deloitte's world-class insights services strategy and offerings, as Deloitte helps clients drive sustainable outcomes by unleashing the power of AI in the Age of With™," says Costi Perricos, Deloitte Global Analytics & Cognitive leader. "Deloitte is committed to expanding clients' business value and competitive edge through the strategic implementation of trustworthy AI solutions and fostering human-machine collaboration."
On the market, the report explains, "Enterprise insights service providers have a heritage in either business and management consulting or technology services and systems integration. Specialized insights service providers extend existing offerings—technology, telecom, or staff augmentation services—to deliver insights services."
"To unlock the full potential of AI and analytics solutions, we believe our clients must first be equipped with a cutting-edge strategy and differentiated insights to achieve strong outcomes," says Nitin Mittal, principal and Deloitte AI co-leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Through our strategy and AI insights-led approach, Deloitte combines our deep industry and domain expertise with a wide range of insights delivery mechanisms to meet our clients' evolving needs and help them use AI to drive business value."
Forrester also stated: "Applying 'Trustworthy AI,' Deloitte acknowledges that delivering insights based on quality data and robust, accurate models is only the first step. Automation, AI, and analytic models require humans in what Deloitte refers to as 'the Age of With.'"
"As organizations continue to incorporate AI into their business models, it is important that they are building in ethical safeguards to ensure trust with internal and external stakeholders," says Irfan Saif, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory principal and Deloitte AI co-leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "Our Trustworthy AI™ framework helps our clients ensure they're managing risks while capitalizing on the returns associated with AI."
Additional findings in the Forrester report about Deloitte
- "Deloitte's current insights services strategy started with transforming itself — in a sense, training the trainer. Its 'cognitization program' guides how Deloitte delivers its core services. How can digital full-time equivalents and hybrid assets fuel its offers? While potentially disruptive, the experience puts Deloitte in the battlefield with clients, enabling the vendor to speak not only with theory but from practice."
- "Its strategy-led approach starts with the business objectives and prioritization of initiatives, recognizing that 'having thousands of KPIs suggests that they are no longer 'key.'"
- "This methodology is obvious in client engagements, all of which report a strong focus on defining business strategy and objectives and including decision makers in the process. Insights delivery mechanisms included interactive, role-based dashboards and digital twin simulations. All references report measurable positive outcomes and have expanded engagements beyond initial projects."
