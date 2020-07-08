NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte has been named a leader in the report entitled, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Business Analytics Consulting and Systems Integration Services 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US45353220, June 2020). The IDC MarketScape recognition is based on Deloitte's proficiencies and strategies, including its infusion of analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities globally across major industries and domains.
Deloitte has also been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Cloud Business Analytics Services 2020 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US45353120, June 2020). This is the first time IDC has evaluated this space, and Deloitte has been recognized as a Leader.
"As technologies such as AI continue to revolutionize industries, we are shaping sustainable outcomes that couple the power of automation and human intelligence," says Costi Perricos, Deloitte Global Analytics & Cognitive leader. "At Deloitte, we are focused on driving business value and actionable insights, drawing upon our deep industry experience to take full advantage of human with machine collaboration."
"Deloitte infuses its analytics and AI capabilities globally across its major industries and domains, with a strategy and AI insights–led approach combining strong industry and subject matter expertise with deep technology experience," says Jennifer Hamel, Research Manager, Analytics and Intelligent Automation Services, at IDC and an author of both reports.
"We continue to help our clients lead in the Age of With, a world where we believe humans with machines can drive greater outcomes, with our strategy- and AI insights-led approach as well as our strong industry, domain and technology expertise," says Nitin Mittal, principal and Deloitte AI co-leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Deloitte remains committed to harnessing the benefits of AI through an ecosystem that ensures responsible usage of AI, prepares the workforce for the talent model of the future, and drives sustainable outcomes."
"Ethics, governance and controls to help safeguard against the inherent risks of AI are more important than ever as organizations continue to scale their AI and cloud deployments," says Irfan Saif, Deloitte Risk & Financial Advisory principal and Deloitte AI co-leader, Deloitte & Touche LLP. "At Deloitte, we help our clients develop ethical safeguards with our Trustworthy AI™ framework to manage common risks while getting the most benefit from the technology."
Additional report findings
- "Through Deloitte's 'cognitization' program, Deloitte creates digital fulltime employees (FTEs), repeatable assets, frameworks, and methods to support business analytics deployments across the advise, implement, and operate life cycle."
- "Deloitte brings analytics and AI platforms, such as ConvergeHEALTH and HUX, tuned to specific domain and industry issues and maintains a portfolio of AI-enabled assets, including but not limited to CapabilityEdge, Algorithmic Selling, ContextEdge, and DemandBrain, to help solve business issues."
- "Deloitte works with [collaborators] from large technology vendors such as Google, AWS, Oracle, SAP, and Informatica to start-ups, bringing C&SI service offerings ranging from analytics and AI strategy; culture, change, and talent optimization; AI ethics, governance, and controls; AI insights and engagement; data and analytics modernization; robotics and intelligent automation; and cloud machine learning."
- "Buyers rate Deloitte highly for its ability to clean, consolidate, and manage business data in a timely manner; showcase and codevelop relevant use cases for business analytics solutions; provide customer service (particularly onsite); and integrate its project team with their internal team."
The insights provided are part of the IDC MarketScape Excerpt, which is an extraction from the original IDC MarketScape assessment. Per IDC policy, only the Vendor Summary Profile for the purchasing vendor will be included in a given IDC MarketScape Excerpt. To gain access to the profiles for all suppliers included in the assessment, contact IDC.
