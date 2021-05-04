CAMPBELL, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Delta Galil, the multinational apparel manufacturer has selected Centric Software®'s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Delta Galil was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel, making apparel for men, women and children. Their design, development and manufacturing centers are located on 4 continents, employing 23,000 associates. It produces clothing for over 50 industry-leading brands like Nike, Victoria's Secret, Calvin Klein, and more, as well as their own brands like Splendid and 7 for All Mankind.
Stephan Findikyan, VP of Business Process for Delta Galil, led the project of upgrading the PLM process. Utilizing his network of industry connections, he noticed great reviews of Centric PLM, helpful in vetting Centric's solution. Having done PLM implementations himself, Findikyan says: "the fact that Centric was built by and for retail and fashion is a big differentiator and was a huge advantage to me." He sums up the platform that Delta would choose: "It had to be a fashion-friendly, flexible solution."
Centric's flexibility and ease of use were priorities for Delta. "Looking at Centric's customer base I felt that it was a great match, because Delta's needs are not one size fits all. Delta Galil is a global company, which prides itself on entrepreneurial business teams. It wanted to make sure the solution addressed all of their diverse requirements," added Findikyan.
"The Centric team has been terrific to work with," Findikyan says. "They went out of their way to answer questions and provide me with additional information as we made our decision. We look forward to implementing and using the many functions Centric will give us."
Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software commented, "We are honored to have been chosen by Delta Galil for their digital transformation journey. It is gratifying to have the trust of such a diverse and global business, and we look forward to our continued partnership."
Learn more about Centric Fashion PLM
Delta Galil (http://www.deltagalil.com)
Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually strived to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; extensive lines of underwear for men and branded Men's underwear including the brands Schiesser, Eminence, Athena & Liabel; babywear, activewear, sleepwear such as the PJ Salvage brand, and leisurewear. Delta Galil also designs, develops markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies apparel under the brands Splendid® and Ella Moss®, among others. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including Wilson, Spalding, Tommy Hilfiger and others.
Media Contact
Celia Newhouse, Centric Software, 14385015498, cnewhouse@centricsoftware.com
SOURCE Centric Software