AMSTERDAM, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vertical Technologies releases the MicaSense RedEdge P and Altum-PT on the DeltaQuad Pro #MAP.

Vertical Technologies has successfully integrated the new MicaSense RedEdge P and Altum-PT on the DeltaQuad Pro #MAP VTOL UAV. This release enables the DeltaQuad Pro to carry the next generation of sensors from our partner MicaSense.

The MicaSense RedEdge P is a huge step forward for the RedEdge product line, the sensor delivers spatial resolution that is more than twice as good as the RedEdge-MX. It is a single camera solution that captures calibrated high-resolution multispectral and RGB imagery, with an optimized FOV and capture rate for efficient flights.

On 9 November 2021 MicaSense announced the release of the next generation of the MicaSense Altum. The MicaSense Altum-PT has synchronized multispectral and thermal bands and pan-sharpened multispectral outputs, delivering over twice the spatial resolution of multispectral and thermal data compared to the original Altum.

This camera system has now been integrated on the DeltaQuad Pro #MAP VTOL UAV. The improvements in the resolution of the next generation make the Altum-PT the ideal solution for intensive research applications and high-value crop management in production agriculture, whether it's plant breeders seeking leaf-level detail in their phenotyping efforts, or farmers wanting to optimize their irrigation methods amidst worldwide turbulent weather trends.

Vertical Technologies is a Netherlands-based manufacturer of commercial grade VTOL drones for Surveillance, Transport, Mapping and Inspection. For more information please visit http://www.deltaquad.com.

Media Contact

Jurian van Zanten, Vertical Technologies, 31 +31 20 225 4545, info@verticaltechnologies.com

 

SOURCE Vertical Technologies

