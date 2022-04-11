Deltec International Group (Deltec), the global financial and insurance services group for innovators and trailblazers, today announced it has signed as Platinum sponsor at Crypto Bahamas, an exclusive gathering of the leading investors and builders in the blockchain, digital assets and web3 space hosted by FTX and SALT.
NASSAU, Bahamas, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Deltec International Group (Deltec), the global financial and insurance services group for innovators and trailblazers, today announced it has signed as Platinum sponsor at Crypto Bahamas, an exclusive gathering of the leading investors and builders in the blockchain, digital assets and web3 space hosted by FTX and SALT.
Debuting April 26-29, 2022 at the Baha Mar resort in Nassau, Bahamas, Crypto Bahamas will feature collaboration and networking among leading players in the crypto and traditional finance industries, with programming covering Bitcoin, DeFi, NFTs, regulation, web3, gaming and more.
Jean Chalopin, Chairman of Deltec, said, "Deltec has been a long-time friend of FTX, and it is our pleasure to support them and SALT on this important event for both The Bahamas and the overall adoption and development of DeFi and CeFi policies locally and around the globe. As the first financial institution in The Bahamas to have supported blockchain developments and adopted digital currencies, our participation in Crypto Bahamas is a great fit as we work with regulators, industry experts and entrepreneurs to advocate for innovation and positive disruption."
Deltec has partnered with FTX and SALT to curate cutting-edge content and entertainment for the 'Trusting Disruption' stage, which will focus on global thought leadership and innovation for the future across many industries.
"We are thrilled to welcome Deltec as a major sponsor at Crypto Bahamas this year," said Anthony Scaramucci, founder and chairman of SALT. "Deltec's insights based on their history and experience at the forefront of digital adoption in the financial services industry and in The Bahamas will be invaluable, and we look forward to learning from them."
For more information on Crypto Bahamas, visit https://www.cryptobahamas.com/.
About Deltec
Deltec is a global financial and insurance services group for innovators, entrepreneurs, and their networks.
Deltec empowers SMEs, their founders, and investors to accelerate in their industries and grow their wealth with access to robust financial and insurance capabilities through its member companies, across private and corporate banking, fiduciary expertise, fund administration, investment management, digital asset financial services, insurance for new and emerging risks and merchant banking.
About SALT
SALT drives innovative solutions and big ideas to connect people and capital to solve for global challenges through three core pillars: events, content and venture funding. The flagship SALT Conference that takes place in New York convenes leaders in geopolitics, tech and finance for high-level collaboration and networking. SALT's content platform, including the SALT Talks podcast, is the destination to learn about trends shaping the future with leading entrepreneurs. SALT Funds provides venture funding to companies that are addressing developing breakthroughs that will make an outsized impact on the world.
Visit http://www.salt.org to learn more or connect with SALT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.
SALT is affiliated with SkyBridge Capital, a leading global alternative investments firm.
About FTX
FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. It offers innovative products, including industry-leading derivatives, options and volatility products, tokenized stocks, prediction markets, leveraged tokens and an OTC desk. FTX strives to be an intuitive yet powerful platform for all kinds of users, and to be the most innovative exchange in the industry.
To learn more about FTX, please visit ftx.com.
