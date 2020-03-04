DUBLIN, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Demand for Biometrics in Security, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing security incidents, globally, have resulted in the need for generating unique individual identities, which can be verified through software platforms, thus increasing the efficiency and efficacy of identity verification processes.
The challenges in managing identities in the modern world through conventional methods such as ID cards and pin numbers/passwords, which are failing to address efficiency, accuracy, and security requirements, have paved the way for exponential demand for biometrics-based ID management and access control systems.
Global Demand for Biometrics in Security, Forecast to 2025 will benefit those who are interested in learning about how the access control and identity market is impacted by biometrics technology, how biometrics is evolving in the security industry and the potential opportunities in this space.
The study details the key aspects of security applications of biometrics technology and identifies potential use cases, trends, current applications, and future opportunities across the critical national infrastructure (CNI), public safety and security, and BFSI sectors. It also discusses the key drivers, restraints, and trends and their impact on security-related biometrics applications across the regions and segments covered.
This is a visionary study investigating the big-picture perspectives of biometrics technology and how technology is set to evolve and influence the security market and grow. Technology companies looking to feed into the digital transformation Mega-Trend across industries will also benefit from this study, as they will get to understand their potential role, enabling them to make key business decisions. The research is aimed at identifying growth opportunities in the security biometrics market and determining how the market is expected to grow.
Key Issues Addressed
- How have biometrics applications evolved in security applications?
- What will be the future of biometrics in security applications?
- How will the competitive landscape evolve?
- What are the technology and regulatory shifts that will drive the market?
- What are the regional trends in biometrics applications for security?
Key Topics Covered
1. Global Security Scenario
- Analysis Factsheet
- Evolving Identity Crisis
- Terrorism Driving Need for Robust Identity Management Solutions
- Increasing International Travellers
- Unified National Identity
2. Executive Summary
- Summary
3. Research Scope
- Research Scope
- Research Objectives
4. Evolution of Biometrics
- Evolution of Identity Authentication Techniques
5. Biometrics - Current Applications
- Taxonomy of Biometrics Applications
6. Biometric Technology Maturity - Future Evolution
- Future Application of Security Biometric Applications by Segment
- Behavioral Biometrics
- Behavioral Biometrics - Transforming Capability Delivery
- Future of Physiological Biometric Modalities
7. Evolving Business Models - Biometrics-as-a-Service (BaaS)
- Biometrics-as-a-Service - Identification Everywhere
- CLEAR - Airport Security Process Optimization
- Onfido - Identity Management as a Service
- Airport Security - Known Traveler Digital Identity System Powered by Blockchain
8. Drivers and Restraints - Total Security Biometrics Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
9. Biometric Modalities
- Introduction
- Key Modalities
- Biometric Process Breakdown
- Key Metrics for Measuring Biometrics Technology
- Technology Assessment - Physiological Modalities
- Key Trends Across Sectors
- Regional Trends and Analysis
10. Global Regulations for Biometrics Data Protection and Privacy
- Data Protection and Privacy Regulations for Biometrics
- Legislative Trends - Mandates for Enhanced Security
- Global Standards for Biometric Applications
- International Standards Organization Framework for Biometric Systems
- Major Global Biometric Data Theft/Privacy Breach Incidents
11. Competitive Environment
- Competitive Landscape - Security Biometrics Market
- Competitive Assessment - Major Suppliers
- Competitive Assessment - Offering Assessment
- Global Supply Landscape - Mergers and Acquisitions
- Competitive Assessment - Company Contracts
- Competitive Assessment - SWOT Analysis of Major Companies
12. Biometrics Total Market Forecast
- Market Dashboard
- Market Forecast Discussion
- Biometric Capability Demand Analysis by Segment
13. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Imperatives
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Service Portfolio
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Collaboration
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
14. CNI Security Segment Analysis
- Revenue Forecast
- Major Ongoing and Upcoming Projects
- CNI Segment Contracts
- Major CNI Segment Contracts
- Regional Segment Opportunities and Drivers
15. Public Order and Security Segment Analysis
- Revenue Forecast
- Major Ongoing and Upcoming Projects
- Public Order and Security Segment Contracts
- Regional Segment Opportunities and Drivers
16. Commercial Infrastructure Segment Analysis
- Revenue Forecast
- Major Ongoing and Upcoming Projects
- Commercial Security Biometrics Segment Contracts
- Regional Segment Opportunities and Drivers
17. Biometrics Market - The Middle East
- Market Dashboard
- Access Control and Identity Management Trends
- Key Biometric Initiatives/Programs
18. Biometrics Market - Europe
19. Biometrics Market - North America
20. Biometrics Market - Latin America
21. Biometrics Market - Asia-Pacific
22. Biometrics Market - Africa
23. Biometrics Market - Central and South Asia
24. Conclusion
- Growth Opportunities and Way Forward
