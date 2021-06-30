ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A boom in demand by enterprises for data migration from one cloud provider to another has fueled an aggressive expansion in the number of supported clouds by storage virtualization provider Flexify.IO.
- Flexify.IO now supports more than 20 different cloud storage service providers and private cloud storage environments, including Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS) S3, Microsoft Azure Blob, Backblaze B2, Dataline, Dell EMC ECS, DigitalOcean, Dropbox, Exoscale, Google Cloud, Linode, Mail.ru Cloud, MinIO, OVH, Wasabi, and Yandex Cloud.
- The company also now supports Ceph-based storage.
- A large gaming company recently worked with Flexify.IO to move more than 5PB of data from Amazon S3 to Google.
- Flexify.IO has launched a multi-user management console, supporting customers that want to support multiple departments and users on Flexify.IO through a central administrator.
Cloud Provider Egress Fees Are a Major Obstacle to Cloud Migration
The flexibility to choose the right cloud provider for a given application is critical for enterprises wanting to place the workloads in the right infrastructure for the task. Moving the data necessary to support those applications is challenging, because high egress fees and low data transfer rates complicate migrating large amounts of data from one cloud service provider to another.
Flexify.IO allows its users to manage their data across multiple clouds, presenting the data to applications as a single S3-compatible virtual bucket, independent of the underlying cloud provider's APIs. The service simplifies the migration process, ensuring maximum throughput, resolving errors and eliminating downtime during migration.
Flexify.IO is a cloud storage virtualization and migration solution that helps customers build cloud-agnostic solutions by simplifying migration and avoiding dependency on a single cloud storage provider.
