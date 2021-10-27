LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC) a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, announced the company's recruiting services have been on high demand and have returned to pre-financial crisis levels. The company's YTD revenue increased by 52% over 2020 in the third quarter making this the highest grossing three quarters since 2008. At the same time, the volume of jobs that the company filled rose 62% YoY. In response to increased client demand, FPC launched a redesigned website, http://www.fpcnational.com. The new website features a user-centric interface to give visitors an improved, intuitive, streamlined system with access to over 250 unique jobs and the ability to connect directly with expert recruiters in their field.
FPC has seen a significant increase in corporations outsourcing their critical talent requirements to meet the speed-to-market demand. FPC capitalized on their relationship with small to mid-size companies that are hiring talent at a faster rate than in the past. The leading job functions placed include Engineering, Supply Chain, Operations, Quality, Sciences, Business Development/Sales, Clinical Research, Accounting and Finance, Environmental Health and Safety and Human Resources. FPC is aggressively expanding their national footprint by opening new franchised firms and hiring new recruiters in targeted locations around the country.
"I am thrilled with the performance of the FPC network in the 3rd quarter. Our success is a direct result of the resilience of our franchisees and their recruiters. There is enormous demand for talent right now and corporations are looking for help from specialized placement consultants. The FPC system is prepared and adaptable; we embraced the new ways of working that emerged in a post-pandemic world. We've stayed consistent and focused throughout this financial recovery and two previous recessions," said Jeff Herzog, President of FPC. He continued, "We enhanced our digital platforms by launching a new website to meet the demand for jobs and offer improved technologies, services and content for our clients and candidates."
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm comprised of more than 60 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to its nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines as well as providing job search information and assistance. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959. Advocates for both clients and candidates, FPC recruiters are committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been included in Forbes' prestigious annual list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
