BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wabbi, a Secure DevOps (SecDevOps) infrastructure platform, announced today the company's significant growth as it expanded offerings in the past year to enable companies to deliver more secure code while reducing delivery risk. By making application security scalable across DevOps pipelines, rapid development teams no longer have to decide between agility and security. The company recorded a 200% increase in demand since the start of the 2020 year.
Demand for their platform was driven by both the completion of digital transformations being inhibited without integrated security and the move to remote work, which accelerated the adoption of DevOps in projects that had been lingering. The rapid move to remote work due to COVID-19 has highlighted the need for SecDevOps as part of the overall health of the Development release cycle, with many accelerated transitions to the cloud to complete many DevOps initiatives. Especially as enterprises recognize they prefer a shared model between Application Security and Development, a lack of SecDevOps orchestration caused many Development teams to feel strained due to the bottlenecks caused by manual Application Security processes in their automated workflows – a challenge only compounded by the swift move to work-from-home due to COVID-19.
"We cannot realize the full potential of technology unless we have confidence in the security of it. Application Security is at the crux of that, and Wabbi is going to change the paradigm of how companies do it," stated Brittany Greenfield, Founder & CEO of Wabbi.
Wabbi was named Most Promising DevOps Solutions of 2020 by CIOReview. "We are glad to announce Wabbi as one of the 20 Most Promising DevOps Solution Providers of 2020," said Justin Smith, Managing Editor, CIOReview. "This recognition is a testament to the focus of Wabbi on decentralizing the management of AppSec and enabling development teams to own the day-to-day execution and capture the productivity benefits of implementing security throughout the development lifecycle."
Wabbi expanded its verticals, entering the public sector in partnership with Marion Square. Of the partnership, Harvey Morrison, Managing Director, Marion Square, noted, "Wabbi has pioneered delivering application security infrastructure as part of today's development environments so Agencies can deliver software faster and more securely."
In December 2020, Wabbi announced they were admitted to the Microsoft for Startups program, which partners with leading B2B startups to help successfully scale their companies through a streamlined path to selling alongside Microsoft and with their global partner ecosystem.
"Becoming more tightly integrated into the Azure ecosystem through Microsoft for Startups will ensure we continually meet the demands of the best-performing DevOps teams," said Greenfield. "As 60% of agile teams will embed security into their processes by the end of 2021 – up from just 20% in 2019 – the need for security to be built into their infrastructure is critical to ensure they capture the full benefits of DevOps, and are not slowed by manual Application Security processes creating bottlenecks."
The year also brought growth across the Wabbi team, adding Kent Welch as VP of Engineering, formerly a VP of Engineering at FastPay, and an additional eight employees to the Boston office. "Wabbi's unique perspective on the problem of integrating security with the DevOps was immediately appealing. It's not just another tool to try to catch vulnerabilities after they have already made it into software, but rather truly helps security become part of the SDLC," said Welch. With a strong team and continued innovation and expansion, Wabbi is well positioned for accelerated growth into 2021.
About Wabbi
Wabbi is a Secure DevOps (SecDevOps) infrastructure platform, enabling companies to deliver more secure code while reducing delivery risk. By making application security scalable across DevOps pipelines, rapid development teams no longer have to decide between agility and security.
