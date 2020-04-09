SAN RAMON, Calif., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DemandGen, an Adobe Platinum Regional Partner, today announced it has been recognized as Adobe 2020 Marketo Engage Digital Experience Solution Partner of the Year. The win marks a back-to-back repeat of the agency's prior year achievement of Marketo Digital Services Partner of the Year for 2019. Adobe's Digital Experience partner awards honor companies that have made leading contributions to Adobe's business and have had a significant impact on customer success.
The Marketo Engage Digital Experience Solution Partner of the Year award is given to Adobe's top-performing commercial partner in the Americas, based on revenue, commitment to customer success, and overall quality of relationship with Adobe.
"As a trusted advisor to some of the top companies using Marketo Engage, DemandGen shares Adobe's passion for enabling brands to create powerful, personal experiences with their customers," said David Lewis, CEO and Founder of DemandGen. "Our team of experts works tirelessly to help our clients transform marketing into a revenue engine and realize the full value of their investment in Marketo Engage and other Adobe applications."
"DemandGen truly distinguished themselves in 2019 with their inspired work on behalf of Adobe customers using Marketo Engage," said Rachel Fefeer, Head of Commercial Partner Sales, North America at Adobe. "In addition to making a significant contribution to Adobe's business, DemandGen continually goes above and beyond to evolve our joint go-to-market strategy, create powerful marketing content and build strong relationships with our sales team."
Since 2007, DemandGen has guided hundreds of leading B2B organizations on their digital transformation journey and currently works with leading Marketo Engage customers including Paychex, Workday, CARFAX, NetApp, ServiceMax, CenturyLink, AutoDesk and EFI. The firm specializes in the methods and technologies for accelerating revenue, including:
- Demand Creation – From content strategy and account-based marketing (ABM) strategy to database management and campaign attribution, DemandGen helps its clients drive lead acquisition at the top of the funnel.
- Demand Management – DemandGen helps marketers effectively convert leads into revenue with a full suite of services ranging from lead scoring and lead nurturing to sales and marketing alignment and ABM activation.
- Demand Expansion – Closed won does not equal closed done. DemandGen partners with its clients on projects like customer journey development, customer onboarding, and customer nurturing to help retain and grow existing accounts.
Historically unveiled at Summit and Magento Imagine, Adobe's partner awards were shared virtually this year, aligned with the Summit digital experience. The awards lineup featured an expanded list of solution and technology partners across both enterprise and commercial customer segments.
About DemandGen
DemandGen International, Inc. helps modern marketing organizations drive revenue by applying the best strategies and systems for demand creation, demand management, and demand expansion. Privately held and based in San Ramon, CA, DemandGen guides client along every step of their digital transformation journey, helping them to take advantage of the best-available marketing and sales technology.
