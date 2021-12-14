PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global marketing consultancy and marketing-led customer experience pioneer DemandLab, has been named to the "2022 Chief Marketer 200" – a comprehensive ranking of the country's top 200 marketing agencies in the B2B Experiential Marketing and Martech category.
Since 2009, DemandLab has grown into an international player, exclusively helping large enterprises and Fortune 2000 B2B businesses navigate a complex martech landscape.
Leading the way in Marketing-Led Customer Experience, DemandLab creates revenue potential for B2B marketers and the enterprises they lead by coordinating tech, data, and content to deliver brand-defining, personalized experiences at scale in every channel and throughout the customer journey. This new approach elevates marketing to the role of customer champion, journey creator, and experience innovator while maintaining a laser focus on outcomes and business impact.
"Our clients often tell us how we are an extension of their team," said Rhoan Morgan, CEO of DemandLab. "We are out-of-the-box thinkers who go above and beyond to tackle the complex problems that other agencies might shy away from or are unable to address. This is why so many clients return to us even when they are in different roles or at different companies and why this is such a great win for our team."
"This year's CM200 represents an agency community made stronger and more resourceful than ever before," said Jessica Heasley, Group Editor & Publisher at Chief Marketer, in a press release about the honor. "We hope that brand marketers will consider the partners on this list for their 2022 programs. They have all demonstrated incredible creativity and resilience and are poised to transform challenges into opportunities in the year ahead."
DemandLab's unique solution offerings center around three marketing pillars of success: Marketing Technology, Data & Analytics, and Content Marketing. DemandLab has always understood and valued the importance of bringing together tech, data, and content. They pioneered the concept of building an entire ecosystem to support and integrate each marketing pillar in a way that engages, educates, and motivates. DemandLab's practical know-how and proprietary methodologies from strategic consulting to execution services help marketing teams create operational efficiencies, transform the customer experience, accelerate revenue generation, and support enterprise goals.
Over the past year, DemandLab expanded its product and service offerings and realized impressive employee growth across the U.S., Canada, and Hungary. The team grew by over 70% in 2021 and added employees to service delivery, marketing, project management, and client success teams. In 2021, the consultancy also launched Sightline™, a customer-centric revenue attribution solution that helps enterprise marketers measure and prove their impact on revenue, and unveiled a new Content Division.
