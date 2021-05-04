SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Demodesk, the #1 customer meeting platform for sales and success teams, today announces new features and integrations to support revenue teams worldwide. Demodesk is on a mission to empower sales teams with its intelligent meeting platform so anyone can sell, from anywhere. These enhancements will help revenue teams close more deals and accelerate growth.
On the heels of its recent funding announcement, Demodesk developed major new integrations and features to empower everyone to have great customer conversations. These include:
- Virtual meeting collaboration: Work alongside customers directly with Demodesk's virtual screen software. Reinforce the value of your product by allowing customers to interact in real-time.
- Real-time sales enablement: Easily access all the content you need in every call. On-demand battle cards and custom playbooks help you handle objections and personalize conversations.
- Seamless CRM Sync: Capture customer information through booking pages, speaker notes, and email communications using custom fields and automatically sync them to your CRM.
- Integrations: Connect with your entire sales stack including G Suite, Microsoft Office, Salesforce, Hubspot, Pipedrive, Gong and more.
- Sales coaching tools: Shadow meetings without being seen or heard, utilize AI-based insights to guide reps in real-time, and analyze what works to convert more deals.
"Our customers want real-time enablement that will allow their revenue teams to sell from anywhere. The new enhancements and integrations to our intelligent meeting platform empower every rep to become a top performer, while helping companies meet their sales quotas and accelerate growth," said Veronika Riederle, CEO and Co-Founder of Demodesk.
Demodesk helps customers like Celonis, Personio, OysterHR and Treatwell to accelerate their revenue growth and increase sales productivity. These new product features have been used to help thousands of sales reps save hours of time each day.
"Demodesk is a key part of our high velocity sales process. The meeting software helps us increase close rates, and we save tons of time by automating our CRM reporting," said Emil Mahr, Senior AE at Personio.
With Demodesk, Personio's sales reps have been able to save five hours each week by reducing admin tasks. They've increased their demo conversion rates by up to 20%.
About Demodesk
Demodesk was founded in 2017 by Alex Popp and Veronika Riederle. Building upon its unique proprietary screen-sharing technology, Demodesk provides an intelligent, cloud-based online meeting solution for customer-facing teams. The company has offices in Munich and San Francisco and employs over 40 people. Demodesk is backed by Y Combinator, Balderton, Kleiner Perkins, GFC, FundersClub and various angel investors.
For more information, visit demodesk.com
Media Contact
James Meincke, Demodesk, +1 (651) 560-9194, pr@demodesk.com
SOURCE Demodesk