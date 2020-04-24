IRVINE, Calif., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At 12:00 p.m. (PST) today, Southern California luxury real estate leaders Rachel & Doug Swardstrom, Principals of Swardstrom Group, Inc. affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty, will present a business model of safe and efficient "Virtual" real estate practices to help Sellers, Buyers, and Renters during the COVID-19 pandemic, and beyond into the future – highlighting existing technology and media tools, including Virtual Reality, 3D Photography, Virtual video-streaming and more.
As an "essential" business and part of "food & shelter," the real estate industry provides a vital service, and will always be an important part of local economies.
Today's virtual "press conference," with the Swardstroms on-location at a currently listed home for sale in Irvine, CA will demonstrate a LIVE-STREAM Virtual open house via Zoom, highlighting the safety provided by virtual and 3D tools in the real estate market.
"We want to provide above-and-beyond service and value to our clients so they can view homes safely and more efficiently from the comfort of their own homes," said Rachel Swardstrom.
"Real Estate professionals who make the effort to invest in technology tools, and follow necessary safety measures, will provide an invaluable service for their clients, both now and in the future," explained Doug Swardstrom.
"The ability to first see and experience a home 'virtually' is the future of real estate," stated Doug Swardstrom.
Please register via Zoom before 11:00 a.m. (PST)
Zoom Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrduqgpjIuE9WPLnSi7YT9ZPWjIjPjO-BE
- Local Reporters wishing to meet in person, we respectfully ask you to RSVP in advance so that CDC and California health protocols can be planned for accordingly.
ABOUT THE SWARDSTROMS. Rachel Swardstrom, MBA; Doug Swardstrom, MBA. Principals with the Swardstrom Group, Inc. - a leading real estate team affiliated with over $300 million in sales throughout Southern California since 2014. They are affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty – the leading luxury brokerage in the world.
(CA DRE #s: 01907305, 01041404, Broker DRE# 00616212).
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Swardstroms have sold, leased, and placed in escrow over $20.2 million in sales of Southern California properties, private and publicly listed, following CDC safety protocols coupled with virtual technology tools. (2/1/20-4/24/20)
http://swardstromgroup.com/about-us/
Contact:
Doug Swardstrom | Doug@SwardstromGroup.com | (949) 302-4883
Related Links:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa05y09tzfT16ly2ljC3HiQ