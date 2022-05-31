Learn how to tell great stories and join industry experts during the masterclasses
SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Demostack, the world's first demo experience platform built to help SaaS sales teams, announced it will kick off its Storytelling Tour 2022 today in San Diego at Waterfront Park. The tour will take place at several public parks across the Western United States throughout the month of June. The 30 day road trip, which will include heading out on the road in a Jeep and driving 4500 miles across nine states, will bring together some of the brightest minds in sales and deliver masterclasses to customers, partners and others in an outside nature setting – focusing on the importance of storytelling in business, sales and life.
The Storytelling Tour is the brainchild of Nick Capozzi, Demostack's head of storytelling, and will include opportunities to interact and learn from some of the top sales leaders, influencers and industry experts.
"We're overrun in our daily lives with stimulus information. So how do you get someone's attention? By telling a great story," said Jonathan Friedman, co-founder and CEO, Demostack. "In product-led sales, it's the story that helps the buyer understand your product's value. And that's why we're going on tour - to help sellers level up their storytelling skills."
Demostack, founded in 2020 has created something truly unique for the market - the ability to create tailored product demos for every live sales call in minutes. The company's innovative technology is the first of its kind and allows users to spin up a fully functioning demo environment that can be edited with a point and click to craft a product story that resonates with each specific buyer. Demostack provides software companies with a competitive advantage by enabling revenue teams to be able to create and deliver world-class product demos at scale -- better engaging prospective customers, shortening sales cycles, and increasing win rates.
"At Demostack, we are on a mission to help people not only create better demos, but also tell better stories; and we're so committed to this mission that we are taking it to the road," said Capozzi. "We will be hosting storytelling masterclasses in the park at all our locations, and we are excited to meet people across the West Coast. So come out and join us and learn how to tell a better story."
The last two years ushered in an unplanned experiment with a different way of working: Some 50 million Americans left their offices. According to Gallup, a global analytics firm, before the pandemic in 2019, only 6% of white-collar workers worked exclusively from home. By May 2020, that figure rose to 65 percent.
"Doing meetings in nature and in a park is how we all want, and expect, to now work. There is no going back to the old ways of only hosting roadshows and meetings in an office and sitting around a conference room table," added Capozzi. "We are used to having the freedom to work from home, or from anywhere – to meet with one another in unconditional work settings. We look forward to bringing that to our customers, partners, influencers and others during our Storytelling Tour."
The first meet up will kick off today in San Diego in Waterfront Park at 5:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time. The list of the meetups include:
- 5/31 5:30 - 7:00 Waterfront Park San Diego
- 6/2 5:30 - 7:00 Palisades Park Santa Monica
- 6/7 5:30 - 7:00 Golden Gate Park San Francisco
- 6/9 5:30 - 7:00 Washington Park Portland
- 6/15 5:30 - 7:00 Space Needle Seattle
- 6/21 5:30 - 7:00 Liberty Park Salt Lake City
- 6/23 5:30 - 7:00 Confluence Park Denver
More tour information about the Storytelling Tour, please follow Demostack on Linkedin for all the event details. Anyone interested can catch Demostack on the road, in the park or follow the influencers in upcoming videos or they can keep posted on interesting conversations and meetings with the hashtag #StoriesFromTheRoad
Linkedin @Demostack
TikTok @NickFromDemostack
Twitter @DemostackHQ
About Demostack
Founded by serial entrepreneurs Jonathan Friedman, Aaron Bar Hakim and Gilad Avidan, Demostack is the world's first demo experience platform built to help SaaS teams accelerate revenue with better product storytelling. Users can spin up a demo environment in minutes, tailor their story, and showcase product in the best possible light with every buyer. Learn more at https://demostack.com
