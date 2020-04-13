HUTCHINSON, Kan., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Center Inc. (DCI), the privately-owned developer of iCore360® core banking software and related digital technologies, has announced the promotion of Dennis Queal to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Queal joined DCI in 2002 as Vice President of Accounting/Finance and in 2004 succeeded retiring CFO Don Jackson as Senior Vice President of Accounting/Finance and CFO. As EVP/CFO, Queal assumes new oversight of Human Resources and Project Management in addition to accounting/finance, capital budgeting, corporate insurance, facilities and strategic financial initiatives along with his roles as corporate secretary, treasurer and advisor to the board of directors.
Said Queal, "DCI is poised for extraordinary growth. My priority is to provide the leadership to the Company that ensures that we maintain the high level of service our clients are accustomed to during this expansion period and beyond."
Queal has been at the forefront of some of the most impactful business initiatives in the company's recent history, overseeing multi-million-dollar industry acquisitions and investments as well as internal corporate restructuring and cost initiatives.
John H. Jones, DCI president and CEO commented, "Dennis is one of the most astute CFO's I have ever known. I have followed his guidance and I know he will continue to provide diligent oversight for DCI as EVP."
About DCI
DCI is the developer of the award-winning iCore360® core banking software and related technologies for community banks nationwide. DCI is privately owned by a group of bank clients, with several clients serving as board members and user group leaders. In addition to iCore360, DCI provides integrated, digital omnichannel solutions for online/mobile/AI banking, onboarding, private ATM network/card management, tellers, remote capture, custom analysis, risk/vendor management, managed IT and more. Among other awards, DCI has been named a FinTech Rankings Top 100 technology provider by IDC Financial Insights, a FinTech ForwardTop 100 technology provider by American Banker and BAI, a multiple winner of the BankNews Innovative Solutions Award and endorsements from multiple regional banking associations. For more information about DCI, visit www.datacenterinc.com or contact info@datacenterinc.com.
