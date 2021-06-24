BOULDER, Colo., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Denovo, a leading provider of managed enterprise resource planning (ERP), professional services consulting and IT services, is pleased to announce the new Denovo Services Credit Program in addition to the just announced Oracle Support Rewards Credit. Customers taking advantage of these combined programs can lower their annual Oracle technology license support bill by 43%. For example, a ULA customer with an Oracle technology license support bill of $500,000 could eliminate that bill entirely by migrating $1.5M of workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, AND further receive $150,000 of Denovo Services Credit, for a total savings of $650,000.
Oracle today announced a new Oracle Support Rewards program to help customer speed migrations to the cloud while reducing their software license support costs. Now, customers making new commitments to buy Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services can earn rewards that reduce or even eliminate their Oracle on premises technology licensing support bills.
"With the combination of both credit Programs, Oracle and Denovo are making it easy to financially justify moving workloads to the cloud," said Denovo CEO David Shimoni. "Our team has designed the Denovo Services Credit to help customers offset the implementation and managed services costs moving to and operating in the cloud."
Have questions on how to move forward?
About Denovo
Established in 2003, Denovo Ventures, LLC (Denovo) is a full-service enterprise hosting, cloud computing, application managed services, managed disaster recovery, and professional services firm with extensive expertise in designing, implementing, and supporting enterprise software.
Denovo is proud to be an Oracle Partner with expertise in JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle ERP Cloud, and Oracle Cloud Platform. Our team of over 300 Oracle resources has a combined 3,600+ years of Oracle experience. This includes successfully completing Oracle ERP and cloud projects for a wide variety of commercial and public-sector clients. The company is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. For more information on who Denovo is, please visit our website at Denovo-us.com
