BOULDER, Colo., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Denovo Ventures, an Oracle Partner with Expertise in Enterprise Resource Planning and Cloud Services, is pleased to announce their inclusion in the January 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Professional and Managed Services.
According to the report, "This Market Guide focuses on the market for services on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), including consulting, implementation and ongoing management for Oracle and non-Oracle workloads hosted on OCI. Service providers in this market combine expertise in Oracle solutions and OCI with skills in managing private infrastructure, hybrid IT, multicloud and distributed cloud to provide strategic and operational assistance as clients define and realize their cloud goals with OCI."
Gartner's research finds, "Clients are turning from "cloud first" strategies to "cloud right/smart," looking for best-in-class providers to aid their transformation into a competitive hybrid cloud market." By sourcing the right cloud for the specific workload organizations can achieve greater efficiencies, cost savings, improved security and reduced risk. Multi-cloud and hybrid cloud solutions have evolved and are quickly filling the void that previous cloud first solutions had left.
Established in 2003, Denovo Ventures, LLC (Denovo) is a full-service enterprise hosting, cloud computing, application managed services, managed disaster recovery, and professional services firm with extensive expertise in designing, implementing, and supporting enterprise software.
Denovo is proud to be an Oracle Partner. Our team of over 300 Oracle resources has a combined 3,600+ years of Oracle experience. This includes successfully completing JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, and Oracle ERP Cloud implementation projects for a wide variety of commercial and public-sector clients. The company is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. For more information on who Denovo is, please visit our website at Denovo-us.com
