KARIYA, Japan, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO Corporation today announced it has established the Pittsburgh Innovation Lab, a new U.S. R&D center designed to strengthen open innovation and enhance technology development that enables automated driving. DENSO began operations in Pittsburgh in July 2020.

DENSO's development of automated driving technologies stems from its broader mission to offer safe and secure means of transportation for all people globally. At the Pittsburgh Innovation Lab, the company will conduct research to achieve Level-4 automated driving and develop the elemental technologies, including AI, to make it possible. The lab will work in collaboration with local universities and companies in Pittsburgh, which is a growing tech hub.

In recent years, DENSO has established six advanced R&D centers in four countries (U.S., Israel, Canada, and Finland) and promoted open innovation activities with universities, research institutes and startups. Together, these DENSO R&D centers and collaborative projects give the company unique opportunities to attract top talent, rapidly identify and work with new partners, and develop the solutions that will make future mobility cleaner, greener and more efficient for all.

Profile

1. Name

Pittsburgh Innovation Lab

2. Establishment

July, 2020

3. Location

2515 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222, U.S.A.

   

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.