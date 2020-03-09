SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, today announced it has donated $40,000 to the American Red Cross disaster fund to help respond to recent tornadoes that impacted the Nashville community.
"Our hearts go out to those affected by the tornadoes that swept through central Tennessee last week," said Jack Helmboldt, chair of the DENSO North America Foundation (DNAF) Board of Directors and president emeritus of DENSO's Maryville, Tennessee, facility. "Our associates and the communities in which we operate are always our highest priority, and this donation is a way for us to give back to those who need it most."
In Tennessee, DENSO has facilities in Athens, Maryville and Mt. Juliet, a suburb east of Nashville. All DENSO employees from the Mt. Juliet logistics facility are unharmed and accounted for; operations were briefly impacted by the storm but have since ramped back up.
Providing disaster relief grants through the American Red Cross and other local agencies to support the communities DENSO serves is one of the company's core principles and is part of DNAF's mission. DNAF is a registered 501(c)3 corporate foundation, founded in 2001.
DENSO also encourages its employees, and their friends and families to donate to the American Red Cross to help support the disaster relief efforts. Click here to do so.
About DENSO
DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.
In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: www.densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.