8tree marks three years of dentCHECK support to leading defense contractor L3Harris Technologies at its Greenville, Texas aircraft missionization center.
CONSTANCE, Germany and RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 8tree has achieved three years of dentCHECK support to leading global aerospace and defense technology innovator L3Harris Technologies. L3Harris' Greenville, Texas aircraft missionization center uses dentCHECK to improve the efficiency and quality of its aircraft damage-mapping activities. It joins 8tree's other aviation customers, including allied air forces, which already use dentCHECK to expedite flight-readiness.
"In our experience, the technical rigor of the L3Harris team is unparalleled", said Arun Chhabra, CEO, 8tree. "In light of this, it was all the more rewarding for us, when they decided to implement dentCHECK at their Greenville site a few years ago to enhance their diligent aircraft damage-mapping processes. We are honored and excited to play our small part in the mission of supporting the warfighter to protect our nation and its allies. We look forward to continuing to enable L3Harris with our technologies and having them experience 8tree's exceptional customer service."
dentCHECK is the world's only handheld-portable, completely wireless 3D scanner tool with integrated AR that is purpose-built for the aviation maintenance industry. It is now used by the world's leading commercial, cargo and defense maintenance, repair and overhaul providers (MROs). Delivering real-time 'go/no-go' answers at the push of a single-button, the tool significantly reduces damage-mapping and reporting times, compared to traditional manual methods that use depth-gauges and straight-edges.
Approved and recognized by all major aerospace Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs),(Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier and Embraer), dentCHECK is used by the world's leading airlines/MROs for fast and accurate damage-mapping and SRM-compliant multi-dent reporting. When compared to traditional inspection methods, dentCHECK delivers a 90% gain in efficiency and 35x better measurement consistency.
OEM-acceptance has led to widespread adoption of dentCHECK amongst airlines/MROs. Detailed case-studies from Delta TechOps, easyJet, and TAP-M&E, as well as news from Airbus, Lufthansa Technik, DHL-Express, Kalitta Air, KF Aero, Aeromexico, and several others, demonstrates that dentCHECK drastically reduces inspection and reporting times by up to 90%. This shortens aircraft Turn-around-Time (TaT), which further reduces lost revenues and very directly improves operational efficiency for airlines. dentCHECK enhances safety through an improved understanding of airframe reliability.
About 8tree
"Precision 3D measurement as simple as taking a photo"
With this vision in mind, 8tree makes 3D optical surface inspection tools that solve chronic problems for multiple industries. 8tree's products empower every operator – from mechanics on the floor, to engineers in the lab – with instantly actionable precise measurements, portability and performance. With its patented user-centric product design, instant 'go/no-go' answers and zero-learning curve, 8tree is committed to making precision 3D scanning more broadly accessible – technically and commercially.
