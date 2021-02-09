CORNELIUS, N.C., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Steven White and Dr. Brad Haines of White and Haines Advanced Dentistry in Cornelius, NC are proud to announce the addition of associate dentist Dr. Claire Papp. With her osteopathic training, Dr. Papp brings a unique whole-body approach to preventive dentistry that addresses the intrinsic link between oral health and overall health. "Dr. Papp's background and philosophy are an ideal fit with the overarching goal of our practice to restore oral health and smiles in our patients," said Dr. White.
Dr. Papp graduated magna cum laude from Virginia Tech, followed by one-year pre-dentistry studies at Virginia Commonwealth University. She received her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tampa, FL. Since 2014, Dr. Papp has volunteered for the Remote Area Medical Foundation, a nonprofit that prevents pain and alleviates suffering through pro-bono quality medical and dental care.
From pediatric dentistry and tooth extraction to gum disease treatment and dental implants, Dr. Papp joins a top-rated practice that combines small-town compassion with evidence-based dentistry. "I'm delighted to join a dental practice with years of expertise improving the oral health and general wellness of patients in our community in a spa-like setting where they feel at home," said Dr. Papp.
Research shows oral health is a window to overall health. While daily brushing and flossing can keep harmful bacteria under control, improper oral hygiene can lead to tooth decay, gum disease, missing teeth, and raise the risk of systemic diseases. For example, advanced periodontitis is associated with worsening symptoms in those with diabetes, respiratory disease, and heart disease and studies suggest it raises the risk of kidney, pancreatic, and blood cancers in men and complications in pregnant women.
General dentistry services offered at White and Haines Advanced Dentistry include dental cleanings, routine exams and x-rays, oral pathology exams, and root canals. Restorative procedures focused on improving oral health and smiles include gum disease treatment, bone grafts for dental implants, full-arch dentures, dental crowns and bridges, and veneers.
The dentists at Whites and Haines Advanced Dentistry in Cornelius, NC are devoted to keeping smiles healthy and beautiful for a lifetime. Schedule an appointment today by calling 704-896-9535.
About the Dentists
White and Haines Advanced Dentistry is a general dental practice offering personalized dental care in Cornelius, NC. Dr. Steven White offers more than 20 years of experience in general and cosmetic dentistry. He has served as a mentor at the Nash Institute for Dental Learning as well as an instructor with the Advanced Aesthetics Program. Dr. Brad Haines was named a Top 40 Dentist Under 40 in Incisal Edge Magazine and brings more than a decade of experience in general and cosmetic dentistry to the practice. Dr. Claire Papp received her DMD from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and provides a unique whole-body approach to dentistry. Drs. White, Haines, and Papp are members of the American Dental Association and Charlotte Dental Society, among many others. To learn more about the services available at White and Haines Advanced Dentistry in Cornelius, NC, explore the website at http://www.drswhiteandhaines.com or call 704-896-9535 to schedule an appointment.
