MOORESTOWN, N.J., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denton Vacuum LLC today announced it has purchased the assets of Isoflux Inc. relating to their cylindrical cathode technology. This includes both equipment intellectual property and patents on the cylindrical cathode, and process patents for its application to several biomedical applications.
Frank Cumbo, President and CEO of Denton Vacuum, comments that "we see tremendous opportunity to expand our IP portfolio, augmenting our existing product line, and being better able to address both new and existing applications and markets. We see demand for extremely uniform, dense films on a wide variety of highly curved surfaces like medical implants, and this will augment the technology capability of our Discovery sputtering platform. By integrating the Isoflux cylindrical cathode onto our Discovery 200 module, we are able to provide a highly reliable, turnkey coating solution for these applications."
Dr. David Douglass, Senior Product Manager at Denton Vacuum, added that, in addition to medical devices, "we are particularly interested in the ability to apply highly uniform metal and dielectric films to curved optics, without the use of masks or shapers. This can greatly improve cost of ownership and yield, potentially opening up new applications requiring optical filters on curved substrates. By utilizing the flexible, semiconductor-grade Discovery platform, we are able to provide a reliable, high uptime system for these unique applications."
About Denton Vacuum LLC
Denton Vacuum empowers the optoelectronic, semiconductor and medical device markets, helping engineers optimize processes and solve production challenges while improving manufacturing yields and gaining efficiency and throughput. Denton's continuous commitment to research and development of thin film technology, including its proprietary integrated diagnostic systems, enables predictable, repeatable performance in a wide process window. Denton's breadth of technologies and market focus pave the way in advancing such diverse applications as electron microscopy and microanalyses to providing market-leading solutions for IR detectors, semiconductor lasers and precision optics.
