DENVER, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Denver Housing Authority (DHA) has officially joined the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, one of bidnet direct's regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Colorado easy online access to its upcoming solicitations. Denver Housing Authority invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado.
The regional purchasing group connects local governments with vendors looking to do business with public agencies. On the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, vendors seeking business with nearly 325 participating agencies can register online to gain access to a single point of entry for opportunities throughout Colorado. By posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, Denver Housing Authority ensures an entire community of vendors can view their solicitation, download documents, and receive notification of addenda. The vendors self-register and ensure their contact information is up to date.
"Moving from our own eProcurement website to Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing was an easy decision to make. Not only is it a cost and time effective move for Denver Housing Authority, but it will provide our business partners with access to more solicitations, networking/teaming opportunities and the ability to submit their offers electronically at all purchasing levels," said Nicole Jiles, Procurement Manager for the Denver Housing Authority when asked why their organization decided to join the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. "This move will help us continue to expand our supplier diversity initiatives and promote full and open competition with a larger supplier pool. It is a win-win situation for DHA, and our current and future business partners," said Jiles.
Denver Housing Authority invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/colorado and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 320 other public agencies participating on the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.
About Denver Housing Authority:
Denver Housing Authority is a quasi-municipal corporation with a portfolio of over 12,000 units and housing choice vouchers, providing affordable housing to more than 26,000 very low-, low- and middle-income individuals. DHA has transformed public housing in Denver creating vibrant, revitalized, sustainable, transit oriented, and mixed-income community of choice. DHA's vision reflects the goal that every individual or family shall have access to quality and affordable housing, in communities offering empowerment, economic opportunity, and a vibrant living environment. Denver Housing Authority's mission is to serve the residents of Denver by developing, owning, and operating safe, decent and affordable housing in a manner that promotes thriving communities. DHA has been creating vibrant communities and sustainable neighborhoods since 1938. For more information, visit http://www.denverhousing.org.
About bidnet direct:
bidnet direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. bidnet direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Rocky Mountain E-Purchasing System, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,600 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
