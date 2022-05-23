TalentReef has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Denver Post Top Workplaces.
DENVER, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TalentReef has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Denver Post Top Workplaces. This is the first year that the SaaS company has received this award, coming in 30th on the list of best small companies to work for in Colorado.
The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.
"We couldn't be more honored to receive this award based on the feedback from our TalentReef team members," said Jamie Valpatic, SVP of human resources at TalentReef. "Our employees drive our success as a company and we strive to appreciate and support them on a daily basis."
The list is limited to the top companies in the city, highlighting those that put their people first. Guided by five core values — passion for customers, innovation, excellence in execution, integrity and people — TalentReef team members collaborate, support each other, and celebrate often. Close-knit teams allow employees to really get to know each other, while still being a large enough company to offer multiple avenues for growth. TalentReef has a track record of investing in professional development that leads to finding purpose and accelerating careers.
"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."
About TalentReef
TalentReef solves talent management for the hourly workforce. Our unique combination of industry expertise and digital innovation drives more quality candidates, creates efficiencies, ensures compliance, eliminates errors in the hiring and onboarding process, and empowers great enterprises to retain talent longer. As an industry-leading talent management solution provider, we leverage over a decade of serving national brands at more than 100,000 locations to establish optimized recruiting, hiring, onboarding, training, and assessment workflows. Our platform integrates seamlessly with business systems to create a single, streamlined experience for all internal and external stakeholders. For more information, go to http://www.talentreef.com.
