HERNDON, Va., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geospark Analytics, a world class leader in developing applied artificial intelligence solutions for risk and threat assessment, has been awarded a contract from a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agency for use of the company's Hyperion global threat and risk assessment platform. Geospark Analytics' Hyperion cloud-based platform and mobile application provides analysts and operators unprecedented situational awareness and AI-driven forecast of risk across the globe.
Geospark Analytics looks forward to helping to assisting DHS's mission. "Geospark Analytics is proud to partner with the DHS to bring them next generation capabilities," said Geospark Analytics CEO and Founder Omar Balkissoon. "We are excited to work with them to implement and develop innovative technologies that will advance national security."
Hyperion is an immediate and substantial force multiplier for DHS; shifting the understanding of issues from a response to current risks to one that is a forecast of the future. In near real-time, Hyperion's AI engine continually analyzes streaming publicly available information across the globe, identifies anomalies in activity levels, assesses stability and forecast future risk to stability for every country, over 1,100 cities and over 8,000 regions covering the entire globe.
About Geospark Analytics
Geospark Analytics was founded in July 2017 to help our clients make better decisions faster by identifying and forecasting emerging events on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, and leverage opportunities. Hyperion is an applied machine learning platform conceived from decades of direct mission experience and cutting-edge data science. Hyperion combines data from over 6.8 million sources such as social media, news reporting, economics, and natural disasters with natural language processing and artificial intelligence to deliver insight needed to make informed decisions. The company is based in Herndon, Virginia.
