RESTON, Va., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was awarded the Enterprise Standard Architecture V (ESA V) task order to provide managed IT services for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) within the Department of Justice (DOJ). The single award hybrid task order has one ten-month and two one-year base periods of performance followed by six one-year option periods. It includes a ceiling value not to exceed $850 million. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C. and Clinton, Miss., supporting both domestic and international customer sites.
ESA V serves ATF and several other DOJ components, including the United States Trustee Program, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Antitrust Division, the Justice Management Division and the Office of the Inspector General. These DOJ components conduct law enforcement missions that are both unclassified and classified, on U.S. soil and outside of the continental U.S.
Under the ESA V task order, Leidos will expand upon its continuous innovation, integration and improvement (C3I) model to facilitate economies of scale in managed IT services. These managed services include help desk, unified communications, application and hosting, monitoring and management, print, and user device experience. The program team will also support special operations as needed.
"Leidos has a long standing relationship with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and we are excited to provide robust IT services that enable ATF and other Department of Justice component missions," said Jim Moos, Leidos Civil Group president. "This follow-on task order will offer new opportunities to solve problems and increase efficiencies – enabling law enforcement to focus on their important work for the American people."
About Leidos
Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 37,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.
Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 3, 2020, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.
Contact:
Melissa Duenas
(571) 526-6011
Thomas Doheny
(571) 474-4735