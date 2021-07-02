WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mira Commerce Digital Agency, formerly known as DEPLABS, Inc., a premier Digital Transformation Consultancy specializing in online commerce, announced today their name change and rebranding to Mira Commerce Digital Agency.
Over the past 17 years, the company has evolved from a small SI-type agency implementing eCommerce platforms to a truly global end-to-end professional consultancy in Digital Commerce. Today, Mira Commerce implements merchant technologies, and builds scalable custom sites and applications that support personalized commerce across all industries, servicing merchants, brands, and distributors around the globe to drive their digital transformation.
Mira Commerce CEO, Sergei Ostapenko, states the "our commitment to customers and partners remains our highest priority. While rebranding ourselves as Mira Commerce and driving forth the vision of a composable, connected, and personalized digital commerce, we will continue to provide our customers with the highest quality of professional services, delivered in a consistent and effective manner." Mira Commerce will continue to strengthen and grow alliances with Kibo Commerce, BigCommerce, Salesforce, commercetools, Bloomreach and other strategic technology partners in eCommerce.
In conjunction to the new brand rollout, Mira Commerce is excited to announce the launch of its official new company site - http://www.miracommerce.com.
About Mira Commerce Digital Agency
Mira Commerce is a premier Digital Transformation Consultancy that provides both mid-market and enterprise retailers, brands, manufacturers and distributors with an innovative mix of digital commerce technology and business services. Leveraging MACH (microservices architecture, API-driven, cloud-based, headless commerce), Mira Commerce builds dynamic, powerful, easy-to-use eCommerce sites, and connects evolving sales channels with systems to enable truly personalized, scalable digital commerce. Mira Commerce is known for its passion for client success and a laser-like focus on delivering results to clients such as Johnson & Johnson, Giant Tiger, Mizuno, FedEx, Visa International, Zwilling and others. For more information, please visit http://www.miracommerce.com.
