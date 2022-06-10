Advancing Innovation in Dermatology (AID), Inc is hosting the DIF in order to promote science-based innovation in the field of dermatology. This event will take place virtually on June 24, 2022.
MENDHAM, N.J., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 7th Annual Dermatology Innovation Forum (DIF) is set to take place on the 24th of June 2022. The DIF attracts individuals and organizations with a shared interest in dermatological innovation, including researchers, physicians, investors, entrepreneurs, service providers, and government regulators.
This year's program includes featured speakers and interactive panel discussions with experts from global companies that lead in dermatology as well as early-stage companies with exciting products in development. To view the complete program please visit the conference website.
The DIF also offers a unique networking opportunity for leaders in dermatology innovation to communicate with, learn from, and collaborate about research-based, earlier-stage innovations that can lead dermatology in its next generation of important products and services. The vFairs technology platform allows this valuable networking component to continue through a virtual setting.
William Ju, MD, President, Advancing Innovation in Dermatology, said, "With the generous support of our sponsors, we are excited to help strengthen and foster relationships in the dermatology product innovation community by hosting the Dermatology Innovation Forum, and we are honored to have such distinguished speakers sharing their expertise throughout the program."
Muhammad Younas, the CEO & Founder of vFairs, said, "Virtual events are perfect for almost every event type. The DIF is a great use-case, as it brings together dermatology experts from all over the world. This would be much, much harder with a physical event, and also cost-prohibitive for attendees and hosts."
To view more about the Dermatology Innovation Forum program and speakers, and to register for the event, please visit the conference website.
About Advanced Innovation in Dermatology Inc.
Advancing Innovation in Dermatology (AID) is a non-profit organization committed to catalyzing the development of new solutions that can significantly improve skin health. Through multiple initiatives, activities, and actions, AID provides support, resources, and a nexus for individuals and organizations who are effecting change in dermatology by creating a next generation of innovative and impactful products.
About vFairs
vFairs is a virtual, hybrid & in-person events platform that helps organizations of all sizes, industries and regions conduct memorable online events to achieve real business results. The virtual platform and mobile app offers versatile features and customization options. They also offer exceptional customer support consistently rated #1 on third-party sites like G2 and Capterra. This is why top organizations around the world have chosen vFairs to host Virtual Conferences, Online Trade Shows, Job Fairs, Virtual Training & more.
Media Contact
Brianne Snell, vFairs, 519-215-3854, brianne@vfairs.com
Jamie Breslin, Advanced Innovation in Dermatology Inc., (908) 507-5390, jamie.breslin@advancing-derm.org
SOURCE vFairs