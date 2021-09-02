PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Design anthropologist Matt Artz has announced he will be speaking at Why the World Needs Anthropologists, an international conference that examines the various roles anthropology can play in the modern world. Artz will be focusing on how anthropological research can directly aid creators in an increasingly difficult market.
With this announcement, Artz hopes to bring more attention to what design anthropology has to offer the business world and how it can address issues that impact the estimated 50 million people that make up the creator economy.
In his talk, he'll speak about how capital and algorithmic bias factor into recommendation systems and why that privileges some creators over others. He will also speak about how machine learning approaches can amplify these existing patterns of inequality and make the problems worse.
The talk is based on his art market research as the Head of Product & Experience for Artmatcher, a mobile app that aims to address access and inclusion issues in the art market. Artz will discuss how the research led to the co-creation of the business model, brand, and user experience.
"I'll be discussing how algorithms are contributing to inequality in the creator economy and how design anthropology can help address the problem," said Artz.
About Why the World Needs Anthropologists:
Attendants of Why the World Needs Anthropologists can expect to see several other prominent anthropologists who aim to discuss the different applications of anthropology. The event's primary goals are to encourage cooperation and communication between researchers and develop practical, effective solutions to global social and cultural issues. Discussion points will include issues like feminism, equal housing, protests, social movements, social justice, climate change, and other vital topics anthropologists research across the world.
About Matt Artz:
Matt Artz is a design anthropologist, consultant, author, speaker, and creator known within the anthropological community for his business and design anthropology work, including his podcasts Anthropology in Business and Anthro to UX. He has spoken at many events, bringing critical insight into consumer DNA testing at a TEDx event in 2020. He also spoke at South by Southwest (SXSW) 2021 in a talk focused on anthropology and the role it has to play in creating sustainable futures.
For more information and inquiries, contact Matt on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Media Team, Azimuth Labs, +1 (570) 290-8062, ma@azimuthlabs.io
SOURCE Matt Artz