STAMFORD, Conn., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Design Within Reach, Inc. (DWR), is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.dwr.com. The new cutting-edge site features improved functionality, enhanced content, easy access to product information, enriched storytelling capabilities, and a streamlined and welcoming look and feel that reflects DWR's authentic, modern product offering.
Created with the user experience in mind, the revamped website encompasses many new features to help users make informed decisions and seamlessly navigate their purchasing journey. New functionality improvements include:
- Frictionless filtering and refinement process.
- Enriched product content and information.
- Fully responsive design for optimal engagement.
- Improved taxonomy and product classification structure.
- Enhanced customer account management and wish list functionality.
- Robust and thoughtful storytelling.
- Updated customer assistance and design service features.
Recent shifts in consumer behavior show more shoppers are making their furniture purchasing decisions online and as a customer-centric business, the launch responds to this demand. Following more than 110 hours of customer research, in-depth feedback and user testing with more than 200 participants, the site was built to accommodate consistent functionality presented in a more easily accessible format, plus content that answers a customers' questions – key requests from those surveyed.
"We are thrilled to debut our new website to our clients and visitors who are looking to understand the breadth of Design Within Reach's products and services," said Ben Groom, Chief Digital Officer of Herman Miller. "This website redesign truly ties together utility and brand expression and allows each visitor to have a more engaging and personalized experience."
The new site follows the launch of DWR's next generation virtual chat service, a web plugin that enables customers to video chat face-to-face with trained sales associates who demonstrate products and answer real-time questions regarding purchasing decisions.
"In the era of COVID–19, we are pleased with our ability to fast track the roll out of this digital strategy. Allowing customers to shop digitally from the convenience of their home while continuing to receive the exceptional service that DWR customers know and expect is something we believe many industries will evolve to," says Groom. "The new site not only bridges the gap between the showroom experience and eCommerce experience, it also does an excellent job of sharing who we are as a company and what's important to us."
The website was created in partnership with BASIC®, an industry-leader in digital transformations whose best-in-class teams helped bring DWR's vision to life.
Known for introducing great design to the public, Design Within Reach made modern design accessible to the U.S. market through its catalog and eCommerce site and has built a reputation on educating the consumer about design classics and 20th-century greats. Since its founding in 1998, DWR has become more than a home for midcentury design, investing in the future of the industry and the 21st-century designers who will become design greats.
Design Within Reach's new website will be updated on a regular basis with news of product launches, virtual sales tools, and more operational built-ins to come. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for DWR's newsletter at www.dwr.com.
About Design Within Reach
Design Within Reach, Inc., founded in 1998 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is the world leader in authentic modern design. The company sells its furniture and accessories to residential and commercial customers through retail Studios in North America, via the Web at dwr.com, by phone at 1.800.944.2233. Design Within Reach, Inc., is a subsidiary of Herman Miller, Inc.
About Herman Miller, Inc.
Herman Miller is a globally recognized provider of furnishings and related technologies and services. Since its inception in 1905, the company has relied on innovative design to help people do great things. The global design leader has evolved into Herman Miller Group, a family of brands that collectively offers a variety of products for environments where people live, learn, work, and heal. The family of brands includes Colebrook Bosson Saunders, Design Within Reach, Geiger, HAY, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, naughtone, Nemschoff, and Herman Miller. NASDAQ: MLHR. For more information visit www.hermanmiller.com/about-us/.