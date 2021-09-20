HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Designatronics, Inc., a leader in providing comprehensive mechanical and electromechanical engineered solutions through its' brands, Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), Quality Bearings & Components (QBC), and QTC Metric Gears has been awarded a 2021 Top Workplaces honor by Long Island Press and Dan's Papers. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools. The anonymous survey measures aspects of workplace culture that are critical to the success of an organization, including, but not limited to alignment, execution, and connection. Visit energage.com
"In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "If COVID taught us anything, it's that asking questions and listening to employees is critical to navigating this new world of work. More than ever, you need to be more intentional about your culture."
"It is an honor to be recognized as a top workplace on Long Island, but to achieve this acknowledgment based on our employee responses makes it even more significant." said Robert Kufner, President, and CEO of Designatronics. "We recognize the importance of giving employees a voice in how we meet today's challenges and plan for the future and are committed to creating a work environment encouraging innovation, teamwork, continuous improvement and learning, and promoting individual involvement." Designatronics was recognized as a Long Island Top Workplace in 2018 and 2019, choosing not to participate in 2020 due to COVID.
About Designatronics
Designatronics, Inc. manages its brands to develop comprehensive mechanical and electromechanical solutions optimizing value in the global markets that are served. Integrated design, engineering, and manufacturing are under one roof. SDP/SI, ISO 9001:2015 + AS9100D certified, provides mechanical-based engineering and manufacturing solutions. 87,000 standard inch and metric small mechanical components are available for fast turnaround. SDP/SI specializes in high-quality machined parts, molded components, synchronous belt drives, precision gears, and subassemblies, offering customized design. QTC METRIC GEARS supplies North America with metric gears and gear products. Bearings and other mechanical components are offered by QBC – the bearing marketplace. For more information, visit http://www.designatronics.com.
