DesignRush released the quarterly list of the top digital marketing companies that help organizations optimize their online presence and obtain better conversion rates on various digital channels.

MIAMI, April 12, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gartner reveals that companies allotted 72.2% of their marketing budget to digital channels in 2021, while DesignRush's research claims that as much as 88.7% of digital marketing companies saw an increased demand for at least one area of their services during the COVID-19 crisis. These allow digital marketing companies to thrive and excel, making the competition even more challenging in 2022

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, has issued the Q1 list of the top digital marketing experts to hire in 2022 to help organizations find a reliable partner to optimize and grow their online presence and conversions.

The list features experts in:

 

The top digital marketing companies in 2022 Q1 are:

 

 

Brands can explore the top digital marketing companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

