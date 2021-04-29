NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2021, IT spending on enterprise software is expected to reach US$517 billion US worldwide — a 10.8% growth compared to the previous year. As the data, digitalization and automation grow, organizations worldwide are increasing investment in software development.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, issued the April ranking of the leading software development companies that specialize in various technologies and help businesses develop solutions that enable continuous growth.
Here is the list of the top software development companies in April 2021:
1. IDS Infotech Limited - idsil.com
IDS Infotech Limited specializes in developing software solutions and providing business process management services.
The company works with businesses across industries, from legal and engineering to software and healthcare.
2. NERDZ LAB - nerdzlab.com
NERDZ LAB provides a full-cycle software product development, from prototyping through UI/UX design for MVP validation to market-ready mobile & web applications.
The company specializes in various technologies including Java, Kotlin, Swift, Obj-C and more.
3. Selleo - selleo.com
Selleo is a software development company that develops custom solutions and UX/UI designs.
The company has completed over 150 projects using various technologies including Ruby on Rails, React js., Node js. and more.
4. Maruti Techlabs - marutitech.com
Expertise: Bot Development, Quality Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, and more
5. Intellias - intellias.com
Expertise: Software Engineering, Digital Consulting, Data Engineering, and more
6. Sloboda Studio - sloboda-studio.com
Expertise: Back-End Development, Front-End Development, Software QA Testing, and more
7. SaM Solutions - sam-solutions.com
Expertise: Mobile App Development, Software Development, eCommerce solutions, and more
8. Ace Infoway - aceinfoway.com
Expertise: Website Development, Web Application Development, Mobile App Development, and more
9. Aalpha Information Systems India Pvt. Ltd - aalpha.net
Expertise: Blockchain Development, Application Development, Software Development, and more
10. Exoft - exoft.net
Expertise: Website Design, Quality Assurance, Mobile App Development, and more
11. Concetto Labs - concettolabs.com
Expertise: Website Development, Full Stack Development, Mobile App Development, and more
12. Eton Digital - etondigital.com
Expertise: Mobile App Development, Prototyping, Website Development, and more
13. System Plus - systemplus.co
Expertise: Mobile App Development, Software Development, Data Science Solutions, and more
14. DOIT Software - doit.software
Expertise: Mobile App Development, Staff Augmentation, Software Development, and more
15. SolveIt - solveit.dev
Expertise: Software Support and Maintenance, Website Development, Mobile App Development, and more
16. Solvios Technology LLC - solvios.technology
Expertise: API and System Integration, Website Development, eCommerce Development, and more
17. ISRAEL IT - israelit.uk
Expertise: Web Development, Web Design, Blockchain, and more
18. Celadon - celadonsoft.com
Expertise: AI and ML Development, Mobile App Development, Web App Development, and more
19. Quality Wolves - quality-wolves.com
Expertise: End-to-End Product, Research and Development, Mobile App Development, and more
20. CIED BV - cied.eu
Expertise: Technology App Development, Web and Mobile App Development, Blockchain, and more
21. Emakina CEE - emakina.com
Expertise: Branding and Design, Web Building, App Development, and more
22. Clover Dynamics - cloverdynamics.com
Expertise: Software Development, DevOps, Quality Assurance and more
23. Gorrion Software House - gorrion.io
Expertise: Bespoke Software Solutions, Product Design, Continuous Development, and more
24. Zagaran, Inc. - zagaran.com
Expertise: Custom Software Development, Mobile App Development, Full Stack Development and more
25. SHIFT ASIA - shiftasia.com
Expertise: Custome Development, Test Design, Automation, and more
26. ITRex Group - itrexgroup.com
Expertise: Mobile Development, AI, Data Services and Solutions, and more
27. CactusSoft - cactussoft.biz
Expertise: Software Development, IoT Solutions, Development Team Extension, and more
28. Gravelsoft - gravelsoft.com
Expertise: Custom Software Development, Mobile App Development, Web Development, and more
29. Artkai - artk.ai
Expertise: Business Analysis and Research, Solution Architecture, Web and Mobile Development, and more
30. MobileCoderz Technologies - mobilecoderz.com
Expertise: iPhone App Development, Android App Development, IoT App Development, and more
31. Mad Devs - maddevs.io
Expertise: Software Development, Infrastructure Optimization, IT Consulting, and more
32. Apiumhub - apiumhub.com
Expertise: Software Architecture, Web Development, Mobile App Development, and more
33. Azmi Studio - azmistudio.com
Expertise: Game Development, Mobile App Development, 3D Modelling and Animation, and more
34. Softblues - softblues.io
Expertise: Web and Mobile Applications Development, Modern Stack Headless eCommerce, LMS and Education Technologies, and more
35. Axisbits - axisbits.com
Expertise: Website Design, Website Development, CRM Development, and more
