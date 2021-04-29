NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2021, IT spending on enterprise software is expected to reach US$517 billion US worldwide — a 10.8% growth compared to the previous year. As the data, digitalization and automation grow, organizations worldwide are increasing investment in software development.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, issued the April ranking of the leading software development companies that specialize in various technologies and help businesses develop solutions that enable continuous growth.

Here is the list of the top software development companies in April 2021:

1. IDS Infotech Limited - idsil.com

IDS Infotech Limited specializes in developing software solutions and providing business process management services.

The company works with businesses across industries, from legal and engineering to software and healthcare.

2. NERDZ LAB - nerdzlab.com

NERDZ LAB provides a full-cycle software product development, from prototyping through UI/UX design for MVP validation to market-ready mobile & web applications.

The company specializes in various technologies including Java, Kotlin, Swift, Obj-C and more.

3. Selleo - selleo.com

Selleo is a software development company that develops custom solutions and UX/UI designs.

The company has completed over 150 projects using various technologies including Ruby on Rails, React js., Node js. and more.

4. Maruti Techlabs - marutitech.com

Expertise: Bot Development, Quality Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, and more

5. Intellias - intellias.com

Expertise: Software Engineering, Digital Consulting, Data Engineering, and more

6. Sloboda Studio - sloboda-studio.com

Expertise: Back-End Development, Front-End Development, Software QA Testing, and more

7. SaM Solutions - sam-solutions.com

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Software Development, eCommerce solutions, and more

8. Ace Infoway - aceinfoway.com

Expertise: Website Development, Web Application Development, Mobile App Development, and more

9. Aalpha Information Systems India Pvt. Ltd - aalpha.net

Expertise: Blockchain Development, Application Development, Software Development, and more

10. Exoft - exoft.net

Expertise: Website Design, Quality Assurance, Mobile App Development, and more

11. Concetto Labs - concettolabs.com

Expertise: Website Development, Full Stack Development, Mobile App Development, and more

12. Eton Digital - etondigital.com

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Prototyping, Website Development, and more

13. System Plus - systemplus.co

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Software Development, Data Science Solutions, and more

14. DOIT Software - doit.software

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Staff Augmentation, Software Development, and more

15. SolveIt - solveit.dev

Expertise: Software Support and Maintenance, Website Development, Mobile App Development, and more

16. Solvios Technology LLC - solvios.technology

Expertise: API and System Integration, Website Development, eCommerce Development, and more

17. ISRAEL IT - israelit.uk

Expertise: Web Development, Web Design, Blockchain, and more

18. Celadon - celadonsoft.com

Expertise: AI and ML Development, Mobile App Development, Web App Development, and more

19. Quality Wolves - quality-wolves.com

Expertise: End-to-End Product, Research and Development, Mobile App Development, and more

20. CIED BV - cied.eu

Expertise: Technology App Development, Web and Mobile App Development, Blockchain, and more

21. Emakina CEE - emakina.com

Expertise: Branding and Design, Web Building, App Development, and more

22. Clover Dynamics - cloverdynamics.com

Expertise: Software Development, DevOps, Quality Assurance and more

23. Gorrion Software House - gorrion.io

Expertise: Bespoke Software Solutions, Product Design, Continuous Development, and more

24. Zagaran, Inc. - zagaran.com

Expertise: Custom Software Development, Mobile App Development, Full Stack Development and more

25. SHIFT ASIA - shiftasia.com

Expertise: Custome Development, Test Design, Automation, and more

26. ITRex Group - itrexgroup.com

Expertise: Mobile Development, AI, Data Services and Solutions, and more

27. CactusSoft - cactussoft.biz

Expertise: Software Development, IoT Solutions, Development Team Extension, and more

28. Gravelsoft - gravelsoft.com

Expertise: Custom Software Development, Mobile App Development, Web Development, and more

29. Artkai - artk.ai

Expertise: Business Analysis and Research, Solution Architecture, Web and Mobile Development, and more

30. MobileCoderz Technologies - mobilecoderz.com

Expertise: iPhone App Development, Android App Development, IoT App Development, and more

31. Mad Devs - maddevs.io

Expertise: Software Development, Infrastructure Optimization, IT Consulting, and more

32. Apiumhub - apiumhub.com

Expertise: Software Architecture, Web Development, Mobile App Development, and more

33. Azmi Studio - azmistudio.com

Expertise: Game Development, Mobile App Development, 3D Modelling and Animation, and more

34. Softblues - softblues.io

Expertise: Web and Mobile Applications Development, Modern Stack Headless eCommerce, LMS and Education Technologies, and more

35. Axisbits - axisbits.com

Expertise: Website Design, Website Development, CRM Development, and more

Twitter

 

