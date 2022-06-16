DesignRush Best Design Awards recognizes designers and agencies across the globe and proves to become more than just an awards program, according to agencies.
MIAMI, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with verified agencies, introduced the Best Design Awards to recognize award-winning creatives across the globe. It also serves as an online resource to inspire brands, designers and marketers to drive creativity for their upcoming projects.
The Awards program features the best designs across six categories:
- Website design
- App design
- Video design
- Logo design
- Print design
- Packaging design
According to agencies, the expert analysis of each design and the detailed review of each case study help generate qualified leads.
In the words of Richard Longmuir of Launch Scotland, "The experience of winning the Best Logo Design Award was brilliant, from the ease of submitting the design to dealing with their team on writing a fantastic article about it," said Longmuir.
"We have since received many more branding project enquiries due to the award and article. The benefits from the award have exceeded all my expectations and I would recommend any company to apply for the awards."
Furthermore, Terry Cole of Graphic Brands shares that winning the Best Design Awards boosts traffic and builds reputation.
"Being featured in the awards has grown our online traffic considerably and given us further credentials when talking to our clients," said Cole.
Lastly, Dennis Misyulya of Moloko Creative Agency shares that the recognition by DesignRush is a valuable material in their marketing channels, since each winning designer or agency gets several badges that can be used across these channels.
"Best Design Awards is not only the recognition of the high level of creative work, but also an effective marketing tool that we use on our website and social networks," said Misyulya.
In-house, freelance or agency designers can nominate their best designs via this online form.
