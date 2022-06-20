52% of consumers would pay more if they find the packaging attractive. DesignRush awards Graphic Brands for its outstanding work on Rigel packaging design.
MIAMI, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An attractive packaging design is the key to successful market promotion and brand equity. In fact, 70% of consumers form their impressions based on packaging design and 52% are willing to pay more if they like the packaging, as stated by Packaging of the World.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, through its Best Design Awards program, recognizes Graphic Brands for its outstanding work on Rigel packaging design.
The London dry gin bottle features an inventive take on a classic label design, with a bold and elaborate storyline that tells the brand's origin and melancholic branding.
Other design highlights include:
- Powerful descriptive words and imagery associated with the Titanic
- Elegant fonts
- Nautical elements that depict the shipwreck
- A color combo that evokes the icy surroundings
- And more
As shared by Terry Cole, creative director at Graphic Brands, the Best Design Award brought the agency a surge in web traffic.
"The award win brought a surge in web traffic which has led to some very good digital reports and extended coverage for our agency," said Cole. "We also had some inquiries which have come from overseas markets that we would not have reached before."
Cole concludes by recommending DesignRush to agencies looking to boost their marketing efforts and reach new markets worldwide.
"We would highly recommend DesignRush to other agencies purely for its ease of use, online marketing activity support and to add to current marketing activity. It also opens up markets overseas and offers a chance to connect to global industries."
