NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DesignRush's report on the demand for agency services during the COVID crisis showed that over 80% of respondents saw an increase in demand for some of their digital marketing and branding services.
This report indicates that organizations are increasingly investing in professional branding and digital marketing services for three major reasons:
- To stand out in the increasingly competitive market
- To amply reach on saturated channels
- To build closer relationships with their audiences
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, identified the 10 best agencies to hire in 2021 to create engaging brands, grow exposure and loyalty.
Top-rated branding companies in 2021 are:
- Crafted - craftedny.com
Crafted is a New York-based creative agency that works with brands in the media sector. The agency's portfolio includes projects for the New York Times, NBA, NBC and other notable brands, as well as fast emerging start-ups.
Crafted specializes in advertising, video production and creative services.
- Paragraphs LLC - paragraphs.com
Paragraphs LCC is a Chicago-based creative branding agency that helps businesses build recognizable brand identities or reposition themselves within the fast-evolving market.
The agency has worked with the likes of Coca-Cola, Siemens and IBM Watson - to name a few.
Paragraphs LLC specializes in branding, building corporate identity and communications.
- Starfish - starfishco.com
Starfish is an award-winning, New York-based branding agency. They specialize in integrating brands into all digital and physical customers interactions to enhance user experience, brand strategy and naming and more.
Some of Starfish's recognizable clients are Dunkin Donuts, Avis Budget Group, Weight Watchers and more.
- Imagemme - imagemme.com
Imagemme is a New York-based branding and packaging design studio focused on sustainable design, brand identity development and purpose-driven brand positioning.
Besides branding, the agency specializes in packaging & product design and other design services. Their client base includes Samsung, Avene, Polaroid and other leaders across industries.
- PKG Brand Design - pkgbranding.com
PKG Brand Design is a Chicago-based design agency for national and global consumer package goods. The agency's notable clients include Perdue, Saputo, Buddig and more.
PKG Brand Design specializes in brand strategy, brand identity, package and structural design, graphic design and photography.
Top-rated digital marketing companies in 2021 are:
- JUICE - thinkjuice.com
JUICE is a New York-based digital marketing agency specialized in an array of services including PPC, social media and email marketing, copywriting and more.
The agency offers scalable and efficient campaigns aimed at generating leads, maximizing ROI and driving revenue. They have worked with the likes of BuzzFeed, Paris Hilton and Kenneth Cole.
- Anderson Collaborative - andersoncollaborative.com
Anderson Collaborative is a Miami-based marketing company that focuses on building performance marketing funnels for US-based clients.
The company offers strategic marketing plans and brand development services such as cross-channel promotion, website design and development and data analytics. Their project portfolio includes work for Jack Daniel's, Washify, W Hotels and more.
- Ignite Visibility - ignitevisibility.com
Ignite Visibility is a San Diego-based digital marketing agency with a strong focus on PPC and SEO.
The company builds cross-industries custom solutions tailored to meet the client's specialized business goals.
Ignite Visibility has worked with Tony Robbins, Wedding Wire, DoorDash and more.
- Mayple - mayple.com
Mayple offers a unique approach to digital marketing services. This agency/platform focused on scaling online businesses with the top 1% marketing talent within the client's niche.
Their experts cover the full range of digital marketing services and have worked with brands such as New York Fashion Week, Lula's Garden, Funzing and more.
- DigitalSilk - digitalsilk.com
Digital Silk is a New York-based creative digital agency focused on growing brands online.
The agency aims to create superior digital experiences to drive higher conversions, greater brand engagement and measurable results.
Specialized in both branding and digital marketing services such as SEO, PPC, social media and email marketing, Digital Silk's experts have worked with brands such as the NFL, Sony, Microsoft, NASA and more.
