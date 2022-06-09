Almost 90% of global consumers read online reviews before making a purchase. DesignRush General Manager, Gianluca Ferruggia, speaks with Adweek and shares the high-value benefits of using DesignRush Marketplace.
MIAMI, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Trustpilot, 89% of global consumers read reviews before purchasing products. 79% of them claim that they trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations while 77% always or regularly read reviews when searching for local businesses in 2021, BrightLocal reports.
This is one of the reasons why DesignRush, a B2B Marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, was initially created - says DesignRush General Manager Gianluca Ferruggia in an Adweek interview.
Ferruggia claimed that, although recommendations are still personal, they moved from face-to-face offline interactions to online recommendations.
"We are looking at professional agencies. So, it's bigger projects [and] more serious, bigger brands coming to our site," said Ferruggia.
Common recruitment practices can be costly and time-consuming. Feruggia points out that DesignRush Marketplace simplifies the process of connecting with verified agencies by making it easy for business decision-makers to:
- Read reviews
- Get quotes
- Search for agencies by area of expertise and location
- Sort agencies by team size, minimum budget and average hourly rate
The Marketplace enables businesses to get access to highly qualified talent for their projects, however, at the same time, it also supports clients who are looking for long-term engagements.
Feruggia shared the key steps of this matchmaking process:
- Businesses share their project details, short project briefs and qualities they look for in their agency partners
- DesignRush's in-house experts find the best candidate agencies
- Businesses get connected with up to five most qualified agencies
Ferruggia also emphasizes that businesses can browse through the agency directory consisting of over 13,000 agencies to find the perfect match on their own.
In reference to cost, he says that DesignRush is free of charge. However, for a given subscription fee, agencies can enjoy various additional benefits.
