50% of sales prospects don't fit what the company offers. DesignRush introduces its premium feature, Marketplace Membership, to help agencies get qualified leads.
MIAMI, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As shared by HubSpot, at least 50% of sales prospects don't fit what the company offers. This explains why 36% believe closing prospects is a key challenge and 22% find qualifying them the most difficult part of their job.
DesignRush, a B2B Marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, helps professional agencies significantly reduce their sales cycles by connecting them with qualified prospects.
And by subscribing to their new premium feature called the Marketplace Membership, agencies can:
- Generate qualified monthly leads for RFPs on branding, web design, marketing, IT services, software development and more
- Receive personalized email notifications each time relevant projects are submitted on the platform
- Bid on as many projects as possible, with an average value of $125,000
- Get access to a personalized dashboard on DesignRush and receive valuable customer insights
- Receive monthly reports on the services searched on the platform
- Increase exposure and generate authority by submitting designs to the Best Design - Awards program
All agencies on DesignRush are eligible to subscribe by submitting their details here.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
Media Contact
Maja Dukadinovska, DesignRush, 8008565417, maja@designrush.com
SOURCE DesignRush