NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It is a well-known fact that 75% of searchers never move past the search engines' first page of results, which demonstrates the significance of search ranking on the website as well as business performance.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, ranked the companies that specialize in helping websites rank higher on search engines, driving organic traffic and growing brand visibility.

The top SEO companies in February are:

1. Ignite Visibility - ignitevisibility.com

Ignite Visibility is a wholesale digital marketing agency based in San Diego.

The company offers a wide variety of digital services including SEO, paid media, social media and email marketing, conversion rate optimization, Amazon marketing, digital PR, website development and design.

2. Hedges & Company - hedgescompany.com

Hedges & Company is the top-ranked automotive SEO and paid search agency focused exclusively on the auto parts and OEM parts aftermarket.

They work with automotive manufacturer brands and eCommerce retailers, growing revenue and visibility.

3. seo-nerd GmbH - seo-nerd.com

seo-nerd is the Berlin-based SEO and online marketing agency established in 2014 that offers a full-service search experience optimization, including technical, on-page and off-page SEO.

The company also provides digital marketing services such as content, social media and influencer marketing.

4. KitelyTech - kitelytech.com

Expertise: SEO, PPC, Digital Marketing and more

5. Shoutout Digital - shoutoutdigital.com.au

Expertise: Website Design, AD services, SEO and more

6. Komdigit - komdigit.net

Expertise: SEM, SEO, Website Design and more

7. Posicionamiento web - rmarketingdigital.com

Expertise: WordPress, SEO, Social Media Marketing and more

8. Tillison Consulting - tillison.co.uk

Expertise: AD services, PPC, eCommerce SEO and more

9. DYNAM IDEAS - dynamideas.com

Expertise: Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Branding and more

10. Growth Hack Consulting - wearegrowthhack.com

Expertise: Content Marketing & Copywriting, Amazon Marketing, Website Design and more

11. Touchline Marketing - touchlinemarketing.com

Expertise: Digital Marketing, PPC, Web Design and more

12. TechBear.com - techbear.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, WordPress, email Marketing and more

13. GautamSEO - gautamseo.com

Expertise: PPC, Digital Marketing, SEO and more

14. Zetenta - zetenta.com

Expertise: Content Marketing & Copywriting, Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing and more

15. MorresPeck - morrespeck.com

Expertise: Influencer Marketing, SEO, Website Design and more

16. E29 Marketing - e29marketing.com

Expertise: AD Services, Social Media Marketing, Creative agency and more

17. B-Young Social Media Co. - b-young.me

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, Creative Agency, SEO and more

18. BESPOKE MEDIA MARKETING, LLC- bespoke-mm.com

Expertise: Influencer Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Branding and more

19. Profit Parrot Marketing - profitparrot.com

Expertise: email Marketing, SEO, Website Design and more

20. Tulumi - tulumi.com

Expertise: Digital Marketing, email Marketing, Website Design and more

21. Mimvi - mimvi.com

Expertsie: SEO, Social Media Marketing, Website Design and more

22. ProStrategix Consulting - prostrategix.com

Expertsie: email Marketing, Website Design, PPC and more

23. TFA - t-f-a.co.uk

Expertise: Branding, Creative agency, AD services and more

24. AlchemyLeads SEO - alchemyleads.com

Expertise: Content Marketing & Copywriting, SEO, Website Design and more

25. TheTheory - thetheory.io

Expertise: Branding, Content Marketing, SEO and more

26. HB IT Solutions - hbitsolutions.co.za

Expertise: Website Design, SEO, Responsive Web Design and more

27. Whales Ventures - whales.ventures

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, PPC, SEO and more

28. Peak District SEO - peakdistrictseo.co.uk

Expertise: SEO, PPC, Creative agency and more

29. Simplico- simplico.hr

Expertise: Branding, AD Service, SEO, and more

30. York Business Solutions - yorkbizsolutions.com

Expertise: Email Marketing, SEO, Website Design and more

31. World Web Technology - worldwebtechnology.com

Expertise: SEO, PPC, WordPress and more

32. Vesa Solutions- vesasolutions.com

Expertise: Content Marketing & Copywriting, Branding, SEO and more

33. Shugert - shugert.com.mx

Expertise: SEO, Website Design, Video Production and more

34. Seotonic Web Solutions Pvt Ltd - seotonic.com

Expertise: Social Media Marketing, PPC, Content Marketing & Copywriting and more

35. LAKSN Technologies- laksn.com

Expertise: Branding, Graphic Design, SEO and more

Brands can view the top SEO companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

