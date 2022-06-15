Website downtime impacts SEO by up to 30% and costs businesses at least $5,600 per minute. DesignRush has partnered with Cloudways, a managed cloud hosting platform for digital agencies, developers and eCommerce businesses, to help manage and mitigate these risks.

MIAMI, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Website downtime impacts SEO by an average of 30% after 6 hours. And the drop in rankings will stay down for the next 30-60 days, according to Shopping Cart Elite. Furthermore, Gartner reports that businesses can expect an average cost of $5,600 per minute of downtime or about 300,000 per hour.

To help businesses maintain their online presence and brand reputation, DesignRush has partnered with Cloudways, a valuable managed cloud hosting platform.

DesignRush users can exclusively take advantage of the platform with a $25 free hosting credit.

With a managed cloud hosting platform, organizations can get:

  • 24/7 support for any website management-related issues
  • Managed security with dedicated firewalls and bot protection
  • Automatic server-level backups and on-demand single-site backups
  • Free SSL certificates
  • Basic server monitoring
  • Built-in content delivery network (CDN)
  • Wide range of eCommerce-friendly features
  • 24/7 real-time monitoring
  • Team member collaboration feature
  • And more

Read this article for more information on website management and how to keep your site professional.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

About Cloudways:

Cloudways is a managed cloud hosting platform built for digital agencies, developers and eCommerce businesses, all backed by 24//365 support.

Media Contact

Maja Dukadinovska, DesignRush, 8008565417, maja@designrush.com

Twitter

 

SOURCE DesignRush

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.