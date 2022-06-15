Website downtime impacts SEO by up to 30% and costs businesses at least $5,600 per minute. DesignRush has partnered with Cloudways, a managed cloud hosting platform for digital agencies, developers and eCommerce businesses, to help manage and mitigate these risks.
MIAMI, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Website downtime impacts SEO by an average of 30% after 6 hours. And the drop in rankings will stay down for the next 30-60 days, according to Shopping Cart Elite. Furthermore, Gartner reports that businesses can expect an average cost of $5,600 per minute of downtime or about 300,000 per hour.
To help businesses maintain their online presence and brand reputation, DesignRush has partnered with Cloudways, a valuable managed cloud hosting platform.
DesignRush users can exclusively take advantage of the platform with a $25 free hosting credit.
With a managed cloud hosting platform, organizations can get:
- 24/7 support for any website management-related issues
- Managed security with dedicated firewalls and bot protection
- Automatic server-level backups and on-demand single-site backups
- Free SSL certificates
- Basic server monitoring
- Built-in content delivery network (CDN)
- Wide range of eCommerce-friendly features
- 24/7 real-time monitoring
- Team member collaboration feature
- And more
Read this article for more information on website management and how to keep your site professional.
About DesignRush:
DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.
About Cloudways:
Cloudways is a managed cloud hosting platform built for digital agencies, developers and eCommerce businesses, all backed by 24//365 support.
Media Contact
Maja Dukadinovska, DesignRush, 8008565417, maja@designrush.com
SOURCE DesignRush