NEW YORK, Mar. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IT industry is projected to reach $5 trillion in 2021 and it employs more than 2.3 million people in the United States alone.

The demand for IT services, including consulting, is growing steadily. The COVID crisis has fueled the rapid increase in demand in 2020 and is expected to continue to do so in 2021 as businesses look to connect with employees and audiences online.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies, issued the March ranking of the top IT services & consulting companies that help businesses manage and optimize their IT performance.

The top IT services & consulting companies in March are:

1. Eton Digital – etondigital.com

Eton Digital is a digital design & development agency that builds innovative software solutions utilising the latest technology and media.

Their multidisciplinary teams deliver end-to-end digital solutions through agile, user-centered approaches, integrated service design & development, open-source technologies and cross-team collaboration.

2. Jelvix – jelvix.com

Being a global technology partner, Jelvix encourages businesses to adopt digital transformation and push their industry forward through the unique blend of world-class enterprise engineering, UI/UX design, and IT consulting services.

3. Adastra Bulgaria – adastrabg.com

Adastra merges the best out of traditional nearshore and offshore delivery to streamline process handovers for 24/7 global coverage.

The agency enables business digitalization through tailored solutions in the domains of Cloud, Data Management, RPA, Managed Services, Business Intelligence, and Enterprise Application Development.

4. 1-grid - 1-grid.com

Expertise: IT Services & Consulting, Web Hosting, Web Design, Cybersecurity and more

5. ISHIR - ishir.com

Expertise: IT Services & Consulting, Software Development, Mobile App Development and more

6. NeuroSYS - neurosys.com

Expertise: IT Services & Consulting, PHP Development, Software Development and more

7. GTM Plus - gtm-plus.com

Expertise: Custom Software Development, eCommerce Development, Magento Development and more

8. Emveep - emveep.com

Expertise: Software Development, eCommerce Development, Mobile App Development and more

9. Jellyfish.tech - jellyfish.tech

Expertise: IT Services & Consulting, Digital Transformation, Software Development and more

10. Linnovate - linnovate.net

Expertise: Custom Software Development, DevOps Cloud Services, Support & Maintenance and more

11. Intellias - intellias.com

Expertise: Custom Software Development, UI/UX Design, Blockchain Development and more

12. SaM Solutions - sam-solutions.com

Expertise: Custom Software Development, Mobile App Development, PHP Development and more

13. NEKLO LLC - neklo.com

Expertise: IT Services & Consulting, Custom Software Development, Magento Development and more

14. System Plus - systemplus.co

Expertise: IT Services & Consulting, AR/VR Development, Blockchain Development and more

15. Exoft - exoft.net

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Website Development, Full-Cycle Product Development and more

16. KitelyTech LLC - kitelytech.com

Expertise: Mobile App Development, Software Development, Web & SaaS App Development and more

17. Archer Software - archer-soft.com

Expertise: IT Services & Consulting, Mobile App Development, eCommerce Development and more

18. Level 12 - level12.io

Expertise: IT Services & Consulting, Mobile App Development, Salesforce Consulting and more

19. Switch Software Solutions - switchsoftware.us

Expertise: IT Services & Consulting, Mobile App Development, Software Development, UX and more

20. Power On Computing & Consulting - poweroncomp.com

Expertise: IT Services & Consulting, Cybersecurity, Business Consulting and more

Brands can explore the top IT services & consulting companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

